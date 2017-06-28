Latest update June 28th, 2017 3:20 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Gov’t’s $50M YIPOG project application submission concludes on June 30

Jun 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News, Press Releases

(Georgetown, June 28, 2017) – To ensure more persons are granted the opportunity to benefit from the newly launched Youth Innovation Project of Guyana (YIPOG), the Coordinators of the Youth Innovation Project of Guyana (YIPOG) are offering a gentle reminder that the closing date for submission of proposals is Friday June 30, 2017.

Thus far, the response to public calls number in excess of 30, who may benefit from the Government’ $50M project.

The Ministry of Education’s Youth Department recently received a visit from Toshao Paul Chekema and Deputy Toshao, Wachanna Yaymochi from the Wai Wai village of Masakanari (or Gunn Strip) Region 9. The two men visited the office to fill up the proposal form.  While at YIPOG’s Main Street Office, Toshao Chekema was able to make contact with his Village Masakanari via Facebook Messenger where he discussed the project with the District Development Officer Mr. Zimron Ayau.

At the launch of the YIPOG, a similar connection was made with young people in each Region in an effort to garner participation by youth throughout Guyana.

Persons desirous of submitting proposals but may need help to formulate same are advised to contact the Middle Street Office as a matter of urgency. At that location, Mentors are standing by to offer the needed guidance and support to ensure those youth with project ideas do not miss out on the opportunity.

The YIPOG project is focused on STEAMS – Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, Art, Archaeology, Architecture, Mathematics and Spirituality – with a view to encouraging youth in all communities nationwide to engage in problem solving and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please contact: Ms. Grace Roberts on 227-7575 

(by Mondale Smith and Tekia Hanover)

 

Toshao Paul Chekema engaged in a Face Book Messenger call with the District Development Officer Mr. Zimron Ayau who was in Masakanari (or Gunn Strip) Region 9 at the time.

Manager of the YIPOG, Ms Grace Roberts enlightens Toshao Paul Chekema on the benefits of the project.

 

Recent Articles

Gov’t’s $50M YIPOG project application submission concludes on June 30

Gov’t’s $50M YIPOG project application submission concludes on...

Jun 28, 2017

(Georgetown, June 28, 2017) – To ensure more persons are granted the opportunity to benefit from the newly launched Youth Innovation Project of Guyana (YIPOG), the Coordinators of the Youth Innovation Project of Guyana (YIPOG) are offering a gentle reminder that the closing date for...
Read More
Weather update

Weather update

Jun 28, 2017

‘Tier 1’ ranking is proof of Government’s political will to fight human trafficking – country meets minimum standard for the elimination of TIP

‘Tier 1’ ranking is proof of Government’s...

Jun 27, 2017

Social Cohesion workshop launched for regional officials and municipal councillors in Region 10

Social Cohesion workshop launched for regional...

Jun 27, 2017

First Lady attends South Road Nursery’s graduation exercise

First Lady attends South Road Nursery’s...

Jun 27, 2017

Better strategy sought after for weather/Climate information dissemination

Better strategy sought after for weather/Climate...

Jun 27, 2017

National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance drafted, stakeholders consulted

National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance...

Jun 27, 2017

First Phase of Lithium exploration successful

First Phase of Lithium exploration successful

Jun 27, 2017

Relief on the way for flooded communities Region 5 and 6

Relief on the way for flooded communities Region...

Jun 27, 2017

Standby Electricity Generator for Mabaruma-  new generator to be procured

Standby Electricity Generator for Mabaruma-  new...

Jun 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 348 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 774,487 hits