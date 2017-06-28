Gov’t’s $50M YIPOG project application submission concludes on June 30

(Georgetown, June 28, 2017) – To ensure more persons are granted the opportunity to benefit from the newly launched Youth Innovation Project of Guyana (YIPOG), the Coordinators of the Youth Innovation Project of Guyana (YIPOG) are offering a gentle reminder that the closing date for submission of proposals is Friday June 30, 2017.

Thus far, the response to public calls number in excess of 30, who may benefit from the Government’ $50M project.

The Ministry of Education’s Youth Department recently received a visit from Toshao Paul Chekema and Deputy Toshao, Wachanna Yaymochi from the Wai Wai village of Masakanari (or Gunn Strip) Region 9. The two men visited the office to fill up the proposal form. While at YIPOG’s Main Street Office, Toshao Chekema was able to make contact with his Village Masakanari via Facebook Messenger where he discussed the project with the District Development Officer Mr. Zimron Ayau.

At the launch of the YIPOG, a similar connection was made with young people in each Region in an effort to garner participation by youth throughout Guyana.

Persons desirous of submitting proposals but may need help to formulate same are advised to contact the Middle Street Office as a matter of urgency. At that location, Mentors are standing by to offer the needed guidance and support to ensure those youth with project ideas do not miss out on the opportunity.

The YIPOG project is focused on STEAMS – Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, Art, Archaeology, Architecture, Mathematics and Spirituality – with a view to encouraging youth in all communities nationwide to engage in problem solving and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please contact: Ms. Grace Roberts on 227-7575

(by Mondale Smith and Tekia Hanover)