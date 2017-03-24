Gov’t’s housing solutions taken to GPF ranks in Regions Five, Six

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 24, 2017

The Ministry of Communities’ effort at creating awareness of the government’s new housing programme, which prioritises state employees and low income earners, continues.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for housing, Valerie Adams-Patterson and staff of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lelon Saul within the past two days (Thursday and Friday) engaged the ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Regions Five and Six, West and East Berbice on the various housing units that would be constructed under the programme in the two regions.

The Minister and CH&PA staff on Wednesday met with the ranks of Region Six at the Whim Police Station and ranks of Region Five, today at the Fort Wellington Police Station.

The government’s new housing programme caters for the construction of 40 housing units at Experiment on the West Coast Berbice (WCB) in Region Five which will cater for 80 families. It also covers the construction of 30 units in Ordnance Fortland, Canje, for 60 families and 40 units in Grant No.2596 (Tannery), New Amsterdam, Berbice for 80 families.

During the engagement Minister Adams-Patterson sought to assure the ranks about the quality and safety of the housing products which would be produced under the programme. “We have discovered a material in Poland that is fire proof, that they are using to build,” the minister said.

She explained that the ministry is currently engaging the supplier of the material to have it used in the construction of the common wall (the wall that divides the housing units). “So if your neighbour has fire there is nowhere that fire can come over to you unless it goes around the other side,” the minister explained. She assured, “We are trying to make the house not only affordable, but we are trying to give you a product that would last for a long time,” she said, adding, “we do not want to have a repeat of all of the issues with the turnkey houses that we inherited.”

The minister also assured the ranks that the construction of the units would allow for them to maintain their privacy from their neighbours. “You are going to have your own yard space, your neighbour would not invade your space,” she assured.

Government’s new housing programme caters for the construction of duplexes and townhouses in six regions (2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10). Both of

the housing options provide for units comprising two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen and indoor toilet and bath.

Following the engagement at both locations, several ranks registered to be a part of the programme. During the engagement, the Minister and CH&PA staff also distributed house lots to a few ranks, whose application to the CH&PA for the said house lots dated some years back. Twenty-six lots were allocated in Region Six and 15 in Region Five.

Towards creating awareness of government’s new housing solution Minister Adams-Patterson and staff of the CH&PA have been meeting with ranks of the GFC. The teams have since met with ranks in Georgetown and in Linden.

Additionally, the Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan is expected to table a White Paper, in the National Assembly which will provide the members of parliament with a clear understanding of what the government is seeking to achieve with its new housing programme.

By: Macalia Santos