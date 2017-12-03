GPACC hosts documentary screening – highlights work done in Guyana

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 2, 2017

The Guyana Programme to Advance Cardiac Care (GPACC)’s documentary called ‘switching rhythm’ which details its contributions to the improvement of cardiac care in Guyana was screened last night at the Herdmanston Lodge. The piece created for television showcases the Guyana situation and the prevalence of heart diseases.

The documentary was put together by the Project 7 media group which is based in Canada and headed by Steven Warnica. Co-Founder of GPACC, Dr. Debra Isaac pointed out in her opening remarks that prior to 2012 Guyana’ Public Health System lacked the ability to efficiently and effectively diagnose heart disease.

Dr. Isaac said that “we’re now in our sixth year of echocardiography education for physicians and technologists to do ultrasound diagnosis.” She also explained that Guyana has had high rates of death and disability due to heart diseases both in adults and children.

Heart disease can take the form of rheumatic heart disease, congenital heart disease, heart failure, coronary artery disease “outcomes are much poorer here in Guyana as compared to other countries”

After GPACC’s establishment in 2012, Dr. Isaac and her team realised that one-third of the diagnosis was being conducted on children and sought to develop a programme whilst partnering with the International Children’s Heart Foundation (ICHF).

A common sentiment shared indicated that initiatives like these encourage partnership and collaboration to improve healthcare through Guyana.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes who was at the screening of the documentary lauded the work of GPACC in Guyana and complemented the effort to put together this kind of material which she emphasised should be made available for public viewing.

By: Delicia Haynes

