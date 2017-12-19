Latest update December 19th, 2017 5:29 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

GPF ‘A’ Division officers recognised for outstanding 2017 performances

Dec 19, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Over forty (40) Guyana Police Force officers and ranks from the ‘A’ Division received gifts and awards in various categories for their performances throughout 2017. Awards were presented by the Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine and representatives from Laparkan, National Hardware, Roraima Airways and several other companies at the division’s annual Christmas luncheon and awards ceremony, at the Brickdam Police Station, today.

Sgt. Gavin Boyce receives Best Cop Laparkan award from A. Singh.

Sergeant, Gavin Boyce received awards in four categories, copping the overall Best Cop Award.

Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine implored the officers and ranks to use the season to reflect on their work throughout the year.

Placing focus on the growing demands of the public and the growth in membership of the police force, Ramnarine charged the officers to do some introspection going forward into the New Year. “Much is expected of us every day…so it is important that we understand this calling that we have chosen…let us see how best we can reduce those shortcomings we have”, Ramnarine advised.

The acting commissioner said he was pleased with the overall performance of the ‘A’ Division.

Giving an overview of the ‘A’ Division’s performance in 2017, Commander Marlon Chapman highlighted that his unit in addition to recovering a total of 54 different firearms, has seen a 17 percent reduction in break and enter larceny.

The commander also praised his division for their performance in traffic control, noting that the Best Cop awardee serves in that department.

Chapman assured the public that more will be done by his unit in 2018.

The officers were treated with a two-course lunch and several entertaining performances from their colleagues.

Marlon Chapman, Assistant Commissioner “A” Division giving remarks at the ‘A’ Division Christmas Luncheon/Awards Ceremony.

David Ramnarine, Acting Commissioner of Police giving remarks at the ‘A’ Division Christmas Luncheon/Awards Ceremony.

 

Some of the gifts on display at the ‘A’ Division Christmas Luncheon/ Awards Ceremony.

Some of the officers/awardees being treated at the ‘A’ Division Christmas Luncheon/ Awards Ceremony.

 

By: Crystal Stoll 

Recent Articles

Non-performing leases a major bugbear for GLSC – Commissioner

Non-performing leases a major bugbear for GLSC – Commissioner

Dec 19, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 19, 2017 The issue of nonpayment of land rent and non-beneficial occupation of public lands continue to bear down on the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GL&SC); something Commissioner Trevor Benn said, the entity is working to address. Commissioner Benn,...
Read More
Still-born two headed baby delivered New Amsterdam Hospital

Still-born two headed baby delivered New...

Dec 19, 2017

GPF ‘A’ Division officers recognised for outstanding 2017 performances

GPF ‘A’ Division officers recognised for...

Dec 19, 2017

22 Indigenous communities completed their SDF in 2017

22 Indigenous communities completed their SDF in...

Dec 19, 2017

Guyana Coast Guard treated at annual Christmas luncheon

Guyana Coast Guard treated at annual Christmas...

Dec 19, 2017

UK High Commissioner and Quantum Leap Security bring Christmas cheer to the Joshua House’s children

UK High Commissioner and Quantum Leap Security...

Dec 19, 2017

National Land Policy coming soon -GL&SC Commissioner

National Land Policy coming soon -GL&SC...

Dec 19, 2017

Burger King opens in Guyana – indication of progressive entrepreneurs says Finance Minister

Burger King opens in Guyana – indication of...

Dec 19, 2017

Brazil donates 10,000 units of MMR Vaccine to Guyana

Brazil donates 10,000 units of MMR Vaccine to...

Dec 19, 2017

GPL makes significant donation to Amateur Basketball Federation’s National Tournament

GPL makes significant donation to Amateur...

Dec 19, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 407 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,279,064 hits