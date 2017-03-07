GPF has improved security around Stabroek Market

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) over the years has managed to reduce the level of criminal activity around the Stabroek Market Square.

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine responding to questions from the media yesterday at the GPF Officers’ Training Centre, noted that police work has reduced the notoriety of the area as a “hotspot” for criminal activity.

“Within recent times, we’ve done some work, this is not to say that what has been done is sufficient, but we continue to do a lot of work there with undercover operatives, general visibility,” Commissioner Ramnarine explained.

The Stabroek Market Square is populated with vendors and public transportation service providers. Over the years, parts of the market have been used by criminal elements who committed robbery, robbery with violence, larceny and trade of illegal drugs and firearms.

The Acting Commissioner also praised the work of the City Constabulary in helping to improve public safety around the Square.

In October, the GPF and the City Constabulary had joined forces to conduct sting operations to deter criminal activity.

However, the Acting Commissioner cautioned that persons still needed to take precautions when in the area. “I won’t say that it is a completely safe place, so people still need to be guarded when traversing that area,” the Acting Commissioner cautioned.

The GPF has been working to improve safety in areas considered hotspots for criminal activity across the city, the Acting Commissioner noted.

By: Tiffny Rhodius