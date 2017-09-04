GPF undergoing capacity building – following submission of SSR interim report

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 4, 2017

Members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will be undergoing capacity building training in the area of strategic planning with the assistance of the British Government. The two-week programme commenced this morning at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre, Camp Road, Eve Leary, Kingston.

Over the next two weeks, the officers will be focusing on modernisation, succession planning, modern-day policing strategies and techniques, conducting research, preparing action plans, and monitoring and evaluation.

The training is a direct recommendation emanating from the Security Sector Reform Programme(SSRP) interim report submitted by Presidential Adviser on Security, Russell Combe.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, making brief remarks at the opening ceremony said that there is need for strategic thinking within the (GPF), taking into consideration all that has and is happening in and around Guyana’s security sector.

The Minister explained that “such an enhancement from a strong effective police force will see a society not susceptible to exploitation by terrorists, thieves and tyrants. A strong strategic planning unit will certainly help also in articulating more cohesive narrative out of the sometimes apparently disparate policy concerns.”

Minister Ramjattan noted that the training will help the Guyana Police Force in areas such as strengthening professionalism, leadership to empower the law enforcement agency to pursue reforms, and craft strategic plans to achieve such objectives.

British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn said that the training recommended is a prime example of Britain’s commitment to strengthening Guyana’s security sector. He pointed out that the training will focus on emerging trends such as cybercrime, piracy or social violence among other things.

Ambassador Quinn believes that the training will develop the operational efficiency of police, support and sustain relevant reform programmes and implement an action plan for a comprehensive reform of the security sector.

The British High Commissioner stated that, “Such work adds to the understanding of the threats which face this country and which need to be countered by the police; threats which can then be factored into strategic planning and implementation process… I see the recommendations as being at the very front of work to implement any recommendations to reform the police.”

Acting Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine remarked that strategic planning is designed to achieve a specific outcome. He noted that the training comes at an opportune time as the demand from every sector of society requires improved service from the Guyana Police Force.

“Apart from what we in the Guyana Police Force are currently doing with some level of satisfaction, the recommendations emanating from the Security Sector Reform report are intended to engage in and address the deficiencies and the manner in which we can holistically in an overall manner improve the quality of services vis-à-vis security services in the communities” he stated.

Additionally, members of Suriname’s Police Corps as part of a deepening and widening collaboration with the GPF will also participate in the training. The partnership with the Surinamese is a significant and important one as they have helped the government of Guyana in a number of areas including the capture of serious criminals.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite