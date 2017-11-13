GPF welcomes 133 new ranks

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, November 12, 2017

The manpower of the Guyana Police force (GPF) has been further strengthened in time for the Christmas season with the graduation of some 133 ranks from four recruit courses.

The hall of the Police Officers’ Training Centre on Friday was filled with family members and well-wishers as the young officers received their certificates following an almost five-month long training session.

The ranks commenced training on June 19 earlier this year and were divided into four courses 35 “B 1” and “35 B 2” that were trained at the Felix Austin Training College in Berbice, Course “13 G” was trained at the Richard Faikal College, Essequibo, while 361, 362 were trained at the Felix Austin Police College in Georgetown.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken delivering the feature address, told the new ranks that they graduated at a time when the police force is undergoing a citizen security reform.

“It is important that decisions that you make out there will be in keeping with the mission statement of the Guyana Police Force. You are young and like us, you will grow with experience and you will meet with challenges.

He said in contemporary times, the demands for police in the public is getting greater.

“When you get out there it is important that you take off the armor that you have and create an atmosphere that members of the public would want to interact with you… you are the broader prospect of this pyramid and you are the people who are supposed to be the catalyst for change,” Commissioner Hicken said.

He cautioned them against the temptation, reminding them that they “cannot be a police and on the other side.”

By: Alexis Rodney