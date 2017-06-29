GPHC continues push to improve its image, public perception

Latest update June 29th, 2017 5:17 PM

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC) is taking steps to improve the hospital’s patient customer experience.

[left to right] Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Co Assistant Director (ag) Nursing Services Keith Alonzo and Celeste Gordon, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brigadier George Lewis and customer care training facilitator, Audrey Hinds.

Twenty of the hospital’s nursing staff who underwent an eight-week customer care training programme graduated today, at a simple ceremony held at GPHC’s Resource Centre.

Expressing his gratitude, GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) acting(ag.) Brigadier George Lewis lauded the health care professionals for participating in the training exercise. He described them as the face of the organisation and reminded them of the need to handle difficult situations professionally.

“The health professionals at the clinic or accident and emergency ward are the first set of persons that the public will see. Therefore that means your very demeanor and how you look, should say something. Especially how you speak to a person is important, and in many cases if any nurse or doctor gets into a physical altercation with a patient, then I blame the nurse or doctor and not the patient, since the nurse or doctor has the responsibility to serve the patient, a member of the public whether or not their attitude is bad, the GPHC CEO (ag.) explained.

Brigadier Lewis added that, the health care professionals need to share what they learned with their colleagues, “so that they will be able to display the same level of professionalism.” He noted that they also need to utilise what they have learned since it is an investment which will assist in the organisation’s agenda towards improving its image.

Facilitator Audrey Hinds, told the Department of Public Information/ Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) that

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brigadier George Lewis speaking to the participants of the customer care training.

while the training had some challenges due to a reduced number of persons attending the course, recommendations were made in terms of improving the quality of service provided. She noted that though this is the first customer care training for the year, she hopes to continue to help boost customer care in the organisation.

Assistant Director (ag.) Nursing Service Celeste Gordon noted that the training is an achievement to not only those who participate but the organisation since it embraces GPHC’s motto, “We Care.” She said that as GPHC strives to provide good customer service, “attitude is everything since the right approach is the attitude of the person.”

Gordon urged the health care professionals to embrace the ABC’s policy, “which speaks about attitude, behavior and communication.”

Earlier this month, Brigadier Lewis announced that his ultimate goal was to restore the image of GPHC among other areas.

“We need people to understand and know the good things that we are doing. The public must not only know when there is a challenge here, but the public must also know that every single day, doctors and nurses here are working towards ensuring that they can get the best care that we can provide and [that they are] saving lives,” Lewis explained.

 

By: Neola Damon

