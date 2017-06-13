Latest update June 13th, 2017 7:00 PM

GPHC digitising its database with PAHO/WHO’s support

Jun 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) representative Dr. William Adu-Krow

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) has offered the initial support to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as it moves to digitise its medical information. This was done today through  the donation of two computer systems and printers for the Medical and Pediatrics Unit.

Those present at the opening ceremony were GPHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brigadier George A. Lewis, GPHC Chairperson Kesaundra Alves, PAHO/WHO representative Dr. William Adu-Krow and Senior Registrar/ Chairperson Dr. Grace Waldron-White.

In brief remarks, in the GPHC’s Medical Clinic waiting area, PAHO/WHO representative Dr. William Adu-Krow said that the objective is to help build a patient database that will not only serve to benefit staff but the Sickle Cell and Thalassemia Association members.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brigadier George A. Lewis

“The medical and pediatrics unit will be given computers. I am sure that they have computers but these computers will be dedicated to the patient database which will not only include the patients but also the labs which have components for medical”, Dr. Adu-Krow noted.  He said that though the donation seems a small gesture, he hopes that the computer systems are put to good use towards enhancing the way how GPHC is managing their units especially with the cooperation of the staff.

The PAHO/WHO representative highlighted that the staff members managing the Sickle Cell and Thalassemia patients will be trained by other entities to do this efficiently.

The computer systems and printers donated to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) medical and pediatrics unit

GPHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brigadier George A. Lewis expressed his gratitude to PAHO/WHO for donating the computer systems since it will help staff to make informed decisions based on the patient records.

The GPHC CEO described the donation as “well-timed since the world will be observing World Sickle Cell day on June 19.” He added that the agency will work earnestly to build the Sickle Cell database.

Additionally, the Ministry of Public Health’s revised drug procurement system which is expected to bring resolution to drug shortages is expected to be implemented shortly.

By: Neola Damon

