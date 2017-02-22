GPHC new board members sworn-in

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The new board members for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) were sworn-in today. The swearing in ceremony was held at the GPHC Resource Centre.

Those sworn-in are Kesaundra Alves, Dr Holly Alexander, Dr Ivelaw Sinclair, Ministry of Public Health’s Permanent Secretary, Collette Adams, Finance Ministry’s Budget Director, Sonya Roopnauth, Nursing Council’s representative, Cleopatra Barkoye and Dawn Gardener who replaced Kempton Alexander since that member has officially retired.

In brief remarks, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence said that GPHC serves the entire nation and it stands fitting to provide the citizens with the highest quality of service regardless of ethnicity, religion or creed. She noted that the Ministry’s mandate envisions the adequate provision and delivery of primary health care to all.

“It is against this background, therefore, that today’s event becomes critical and integral to the fulfillment of the Ministry of Public Health’s mission and vision,” the Public Health Minister noted.

Minister Lawrence highlighted that the new board of directors will, “firmly take the helm and pilot GPHC to greater accountability and transparency and optimal delivery of patient care.”

The Public Health Minister said that she expects the various issues that have been affecting the system to be addressed, to shape a vibrant future for GPHC.

GPHC Chairperson of the board of directors, Alves, expressed her gratitude to the Public Health Minister and officials for entrusting her with the job of steering GPHC in the right direction.

“I believe that Cabinet has assembled a very capable and formidable team that can handle any challenges that come our way, and we are all committed to ensuring the highest quality of healthcare is delivered to the patients of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation,” Alves added.

Alves pointed out that 80 percent of the board members are female. This has led to the Women and Gender Equality Commission contacting the Board to aid in the promotion of gender equality in Guyana.

As the youngest Chairperson chosen, Alves noted that her youth will not be considered as a disadvantage, but a benefit since it brings new vision, enthusiasm and willingness to learn which are considered the characteristics of a good decision-maker.

The GPHC Chairperson said that the board will focus on providing effective management, along with enhancing the Accident and Emergency Unit.

Last year, Dr Max Hanoman was sworn in, as the GPHC Chairman and dismissed from his position due to multiple misunderstandings with the then Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton.

By: Neola Damon