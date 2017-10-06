GPHC service delivery boosted with ECG Machine

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 06, 2017

Health service delivery at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) has been boosted with the new addition of an Electrocardiography (ECG) machine. This was today handed over by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Karen Cummings to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital, (GPHC).

Minister Cummings noted that Non-Communicable diseases are high on the list of major diseases that cause death, specifically cardiovascular disease such as heart attacks. She added that ECG machine will aid in the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease that will allow for timely lifesaving intervention.

She underscored that the GPHC is the country’s national referral hospital and offers high facility health care services, not only to residents in the capital but also to persons in all ten administrative regions.

“I do expect that the machine will be properly cared for to provide service to the people for long period of time,” Minister Cummings said.

Receiving the machine was Medical Director of the Accident and Emergency Unit of the GPHC, Dr. Zulfkar Bux. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry for the timely donation, noting that the machine will aid in the improved delivery of health services of the hospital.

Also in attendance was former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier George Lewis and nurses of the Accident and Emergency Unit.

By: Gabreila Patram