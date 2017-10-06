Latest update October 6th, 2017 9:39 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

GPHC service delivery boosted with ECG Machine

Oct 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 06, 2017

Health service delivery at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) has been boosted with the new addition of an Electrocardiography (ECG) machine. This was today handed over by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Karen Cummings to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital, (GPHC).

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings hands over the ECG machine to a nurse in the Accident and Emergency Unit of the GPHC, also pictures is Medical Director of the Accident and Emergency Unit of the GPHC, Dr. Zulfkar Bux.

Minister Cummings noted that Non-Communicable diseases are high on the list of major diseases that cause death, specifically cardiovascular disease such as heart attacks. She added that ECG machine will aid in the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease that will allow for timely lifesaving intervention.

She underscored that the GPHC is the country’s national referral hospital and offers high facility health care services, not only to residents in the capital but also to persons in all ten administrative regions.

“I do expect that the machine will be properly cared for to provide service to the people for long period of time,” Minister Cummings said.

Receiving the machine was Medical Director of the Accident and Emergency Unit of the GPHC, Dr. Zulfkar Bux. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry for the timely donation, noting that the machine will aid in the improved delivery of health services of the hospital.

Also in attendance was former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier George Lewis and nurses of the Accident and Emergency Unit.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

The ECG Machine.

 

Recent Articles

Cabinet notes award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts 

Cabinet notes award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts 

Oct 06, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 6, 2017) Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 noted the award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $...
Read More
11 containers dispatched to hurricane-stricken islands, 83 nationals to return home

11 containers dispatched to hurricane-stricken...

Oct 06, 2017

Linden Utility Company board installed

Linden Utility Company board installed

Oct 06, 2017

WGPAD hails Green State Strategy

WGPAD hails Green State Strategy

Oct 06, 2017

Water management and solid waste issues slated for CWWA forum

Water management and solid waste issues slated...

Oct 06, 2017

Guyana developing Sports Tourism potential

Guyana developing Sports Tourism potential

Oct 06, 2017

New Amsterdam Hospital to get new maternal unit to enhance service

New Amsterdam Hospital to get new maternal unit...

Oct 06, 2017

International Experts to gather in Guyana for Internet Week 2017

International Experts to gather in Guyana for...

Oct 06, 2017

Cabinet approves establishment of Telecommunications Agency

Cabinet approves establishment of...

Oct 06, 2017

$118M prison boat to sail by November month end

$118M prison boat to sail by November month end

Oct 06, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,033,865 hits