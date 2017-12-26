GPHC’s first Christmas baby is a Boy!

Latest update December 25th, 2017 8:04 PM

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 25, 2017

Malvin Heywood is the first Christmas newborn at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Born to Malinie Rose, little Malvin arrived into the world at 12:02 am on December 25, 2017.

The President, First Lady and Public Health Minister share a light moment with Malinie Rose, mother of the first Christmas Baby.

President David Granger, First Lady Sandra Granger and Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, were among the first along with other GPHC officials and staff, to pay a visit to the child and mother at the Post Natal ward of the Maternity Unit. This is in keeping with the tradition of visiting the public hospital and presenting gifts to babies born on Christmas day.

A small hamper was handed over to the mother, bearing the basic necessities needed for the baby at this stage, in addition to a token for the baby. Other mothers who also gave birth on Christmas morning were not left out.

Up to the time of President Granger’s visit, there were five healthy Christmas babies, four girls, one boy, delivered. According to the senior staff in the maternity unit, another two babies are expected to be delivered bringing the total to seven.

President David Granger hands over a token to the mother of the first Christmas baby, Malvin Heywood.

The President also visited other mothers who have given birth to babies over the weekend and are recovering. At the time of the President’s visit, 68 mothers with babies (36 boys and 32 girls) have been registered in the maternity unit’s post-natal unit.

Meanwhile, Minister Lawrence extended the Christmas cheer to those children who were currently admitted to the pediatric ward. There she distributed a number of toys and other choice Christmas presents. The staff of these maternity and pediatric units also received presents from both the President and the Public Health Minister

In spite of the varying medical issues that the children and parents may face, the visit by the Minister was welcomed and one parent took the opportunity to recognise the improved services being offered at the pediatric unit. Minster Lawrence said, “I would just like to extend well wishes… to everyone here who is assisting to ensure that people feel better and in a comfortable environment.”

Minister Lawrence hands over a gift to one of the children admitted to the pediatric unit’s medical ward.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

