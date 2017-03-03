GPL aims to protect distribution system by end of 2017

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 3, 2017

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson said that the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), has difficulty with protecting its distribution system, and this is responsible for the poor delivery of electricity.

Speaking with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Minister Patterson explained that GPL was able to overcome the hurdles with regard electricity generation. He noted, “we have enough generators working and power provided, but what happened is that we have a problem with the distribution of that power, and that is one of the issues we have to address with Lot A of the Power Utility Upgrade Programme.”

The Minister noted that there are many hurdles with the distribution of electricity especially on the coast, but efforts are in place to ensure that the distribution system is improved.

The Minister acknowledged that the power company has a lot more work to do towards achieving this goal, but efforts will be intensified to ensure that this is feasible by the end of 2017.

He highlighted to GINA that by the end of the year, the distribution system will be fully protected so in the event of emergencies such as a collision from an accident or a fallen tree, the disruption will be isolated to that particular area and not affect the entire coast like in the past.

“When there is an accident, the whole feedback is damaged, and every time this happens we give citizens the same excuse; we don’t want this anymore so we’re moving ahead to have this improved for the future,” the Public Infrastructure Minister underlined.

The protection of the distribution system will be complemented with the installation of the ‘redundant’ lines and the upgrading of sub-stations, Minister Patterson said. This means the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will begin pursuing alternative power lines at crucial locations across the country, so as to avert major power failures and upgrade the six existing sub-stations within the system to produce better voltage stability and reduce technical loses.

He added that, currently GPL has a contract out and received responses from three reputable international firms whose representatives will be coming shortly to look at the entire system, “and to upgrade our protection; so if there is a problem that particular section will only be affected.”

Additionally, a feasibility study will be carried out to assess where protection is needed. “I am positive that by the end of 2017 we can have this problem fixed,” Minister Patterson said.

By: Ranetta La Fleur