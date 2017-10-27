GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 27, 2017

Four teenage girls living at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre on Friday benefitted from donations, including six fans, four beds and a chest-of-drawers, made by the Guyana Power and Light Incorporation (GPL).

This initiative was in observance of the utility company’s eighteen anniversary which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the rehabilitation centre.

Rehabilitation Officer in charge of Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Hyacinth ‘Cynthia’ Massay thanked GPL for lending their support, in an aim to provide the teenage girls with their own sleeping quarters. The young women were previously lodging in the centre’s open dormitory. Massay noted that the donation will allow the girls to gain their independence.

“The centre has started the refurbishing of the area and we, at the centre, hope to complete it soon. However what we have in mind. is to use rails so that each girl will have separate areas for their privacy”, Massay explained.

According to Divisional Director of Operations Bharat Harjohn,, this timely contribution is one of many activities, the power company has set aside in observance its anniversary.

Harjohn said the company was pleased to have been able to engage and assist the centre and looks forward to continuing such initiatives for the benefit of the nation’s youth.

By: Neola Damon