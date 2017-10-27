Latest update October 27th, 2017 5:20 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

Oct 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 27, 2017

Four teenage girls living at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre on Friday benefitted from donations, including six fans, four beds and a chest-of-drawers, made by the Guyana Power and Light Incorporation (GPL).

Bharat Harjohn, Divisional Director of Operations, Guyana Power and Light Incorporated cutting the ribbon with the assistance of one of the teenage girls.

This initiative was in observance of the utility company’s eighteen anniversary which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the rehabilitation centre.

Rehabilitation Officer in charge of Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Hyacinth ‘Cynthia’ Massay thanked GPL for lending their support, in an aim to provide the teenage girls with their own sleeping quarters. The young women were previously lodging in the centre’s open dormitory. Massay noted that the donation will allow the girls to gain their independence.

“The centre has started the refurbishing of the area and we, at the centre, hope to complete it soon. However what we have in mind. is to use rails so that each girl will have separate areas for their privacy”, Massay explained.

According to Divisional Director of Operations Bharat Harjohn,, this timely contribution is one of many activities, the power company has set aside in observance its anniversary.

Harjohn said the company was pleased to have been able to engage and assist the centre and looks forward to continuing such initiatives for the benefit of the nation’s youth.

 

By: Neola Damon

(left to right) Hyacinth Massay, Rehabilitation Officer, Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Bharat Harjohn, Divisional Director of Operations, Guyana Power and Light Incorporated and some of the teenage girls alongside a nurse.

 

Recent Articles

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Oct 27, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017 Some thirty-four thousand residents in sixteen communities (16) across the country are expected to benefit from the installation of electrical distribution networks by the end of December. The communities will be receiving the electricity through the Central...
Read More
Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Oct 27, 2017

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Oct 27, 2017

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Oct 27, 2017

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers -PM

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers

Oct 27, 2017

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM at National Education Ceremony

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM...

Oct 27, 2017

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation...

Oct 27, 2017

National Biomedical Unit establishment being explored by RHS

National Biomedical Unit establishment being...

Oct 27, 2017

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his post’ – Attorney General Williams

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his...

Oct 27, 2017

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG Guyana-based office

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG...

Oct 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,098,363 hits