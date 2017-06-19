Latest update June 19th, 2017 8:07 PM

GRA to install tax processing and fraud detection software by January 2018 

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Monday, June 19, 2017

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be implementing a more modern, and customized solution, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) Customs ESU-ASYPM Solution, to aid in effective customs administration.

The software solution will eliminate the need for the manual retrieval of documents across agencies and will be completed and implemented by January 2018. It is an automated system for managing customs data which aids in the efficiency of tax processing, prevention and detection of fraud, expedition of the clearance of goods among others.

During his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing last Friday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon announced the sum of US$4,500,000.00 will be invested to rollout this project. The contract was awarded to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Minister Harmon explained that the software will accept the submission of electronic documents which include warehousing and risk management modules. It also has single window capabilities for when a document or transaction is submitted to the GRA, the software gathers data from other agencies that will be required for the processing of that transaction.

This initiative was taken after it was revealed that the GRA would have failed to implement critical parts of an Information Technology (IT) system, the Total Revenue Integrated Processing System (TRIPS) for almost a decade. This has resulted in revenue leakages and extensive corruption which saw billions of dollars being lost in tax revenue collection to the GRA.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

