GRA undertaking initiatives to strengthen capacity

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Sunday, June 11, 2017

The Commissioner General from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Godfrey Statia will be attending the first ‘Added- Tax Initiative Conference’. The conference will be held in Berlin, Germany from June 14-16. This was revealed during the media post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of Presidency on Friday.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon explained that the conference will focus on a tax and development programme which was launched at the third ‘Financing for Development Conference’ in August 2015 to improve transparency, efficiency and effectiveness in national tax systems.

Minister Harmon said that cabinet also approved for the GRA Deputy Commissioner- General, Hema Khan to attend the International Taxation Network meeting. This meeting will be held in Columbia from July 4-7.

The Minister said that the, “meeting will seek to promote the harmonisation of tax practices in Latin America and Caribbean countries and to generate and analyze a database for international tax planning”.

According to the United Nation’s website, “The negotiated outcome of the Third International Conference on Financing for Development provides a new global framework for financing sustainable development that aligns entirely financing flows and policies with economic, social and environmental priorities,

It also provides a comprehensive set of policy actions by Member States, with a package of over 100 concrete measures that draw upon all sources of finance, technology, innovation, trade and data in order to support mobilization of the means for a global transformation to sustainable development and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

By: Neola Damon