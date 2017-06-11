Latest update June 11th, 2017 5:48 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

GRA undertaking initiatives to strengthen capacity

Jun 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Finance, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Sunday, June 11, 2017

The Commissioner General from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Godfrey Statia will be attending the first ‘Added- Tax Initiative Conference’. The conference will be held in Berlin, Germany from June 14-16. This was revealed during the media post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of Presidency on Friday.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon explained that the conference will focus on a tax and development programme which was launched at the third ‘Financing for Development Conference’ in August 2015 to improve transparency, efficiency and effectiveness in national tax systems.

Minister Harmon said that cabinet also approved for the GRA Deputy Commissioner- General, Hema Khan to attend the International Taxation Network meeting. This meeting will be held in Columbia from July 4-7.

The Minister said that the, “meeting will seek to promote the harmonisation of tax practices in Latin America and Caribbean countries and to generate and analyze a database for international tax planning”.

According to the United Nation’s website, “The negotiated outcome of the Third International Conference on Financing for Development provides a new global framework for financing sustainable development that aligns entirely financing flows and policies with economic, social and environmental priorities,

It also provides a comprehensive set of policy actions by Member States, with a package of over 100 concrete measures that draw upon all sources of finance, technology, innovation, trade and data in order to support mobilization of the means for a global transformation to sustainable development and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

 

By: Neola Damon

Recent Articles

18 community grounds slated to benefit from “light it up” campaign

18 community grounds slated to benefit from “light it up”

Jun 11, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Sunday, June 11, 2017 Eighteen (18) community grounds across the country will soon be bright at nights as they are slated to upgraded through the National Sports Commission (NSC) “Light It Up” campaign. One of the main aims of the campaign is to ensure that community grounds...
Read More
Gov’t commits to provide more technical support for the “Green Machine” after defeating T&T National Rugby team

Gov’t commits to provide more technical support...

Jun 11, 2017

Govt working on bettering public servants working conditions – No talks ongoing on wages

Govt working on bettering public servants working...

Jun 11, 2017

GRA undertaking initiatives to strengthen capacity

GRA undertaking initiatives to strengthen

Jun 11, 2017

Skeldon Factory and Marriot Hotel; financial mistakes or something else? 

Skeldon Factory and Marriot Hotel; financial...

Jun 11, 2017

Tobacco control Bill up for first reading in National Assembly June 15 

Tobacco control Bill up for first reading in...

Jun 11, 2017

WEATHER BRIEF UPDATE for Saturday, June 10, 2017 from the Hydrometeorological Service, Guyana

WEATHER BRIEF UPDATE for Saturday, June 10, 2017...

Jun 10, 2017

Region Six will soon see developments in the ICT sector

Region Six will soon see developments in the ICT...

Jun 10, 2017

Gov’t to begin consultation on Green State Development Strategy soon

Gov’t to begin consultation on Green State...

Jun 10, 2017

Customs Officers to receive training on CSME

Customs Officers to receive training on CSME

Jun 10, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 341 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 726,681 hits