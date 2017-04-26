Green multi-stakeholder steering committee set to meet on May 3

Georgetown, Guyana – (April 25, 2017)

In recognition of the need for an inclusive and participatory approach to national development His Excellency President David Granger has commissioned the Green Multi-Stakeholder Steering Committee (GMSSC). The GMSSC serves as an integral stakeholder mechanism for the elaboration and monitoring of the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) while addressing matters related to the agreement between Norway and Guyana.

The GMSSC is mandated to provide guidance on plans and proposals related to the development of the GSDS along with implementation activities which may include actions from under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). The committee will also oversee the progress under all national Agreements especially the Memorandum of Understanding between Guyana-Norway. Finally it provides guidance and oversight in the planning and execution of ongoing national stakeholder consultations to mitigate the need and use of ad hoc consultative platforms.

Members of the GMSSC represent stakeholders at all levels of society. These representatives come from the private sector, public sector, the opposition and civil society actors. The secretariat of the committee is under the purview of the Office of Climate Change with coordination assistance from the Department of Environment and Project Management Office – Ministry of the Presidency.

The first meeting of the GMSSC is scheduled for 3 May, 2017 and will be chaired by His Excellency President David Granger. The initial meeting will set the agenda for ensuring the continuous engagement of all stakeholders while mainstreaming Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund (GRIF) projects with national and sustainable development targets.