Ground enhancement project moving apace – Region Six grounds examined in mapping cluster

GUYANA, GINA, Monday, March 20, 2017

The National Sports Commission (NSC) is working to ensure that grounds are readily available to be used by members of communities, most importantly, youths.

Over the weekend, a team from the NSC visited several dilapidated grounds in Regions Five and Six. One of the villages that benefitted from the site visit was No.53 village, East Berbice-Corentyne. Last year, through the ground enhancement fund, the community ground received $500, o00 from the ground enhancement fund which was used to purchase lights.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones said that the money given last year cannot properly develop a ground. The Sport Director noted that the NSC has recommended that a minimum of $10M be spent to enhance grounds across the country.

Marcey Dorset, a member of the village’s ground committee said she was happy to have the presence of Director of Sport and his commissioners as it signaled that progress was being made. Dorset noted that she would like to have the ground fully equipped with a fence, pavilion, lights and a levelled area. Dorset explained that currently, “youths are utilising an area of the field to play football, but I would like to see the entire ground being rehabilitated, fenced and utilised by the community.”

Jones pointed out that the visit is part of the NSC’s mapping process of creating a cluster system. This will allow for schools located around the East Berbice-Corentyne area to benefit from the grounds. Jones said that a proposal was made to the tune of $16M from the committee for the enhancement of the ground.

“I think what is key for us right now is to ensure that we have the fencing, the ground and of course the installation of lights, so with some amount of tweaking to the estimate that has been provided to us, we are going to submit this to the ground enhancement unit with the hope and expectation that it is carried,” Jones explained.

The Sport Director is hopeful that by the end of 2017, the ground should be fully equipped. The community ground also houses a multi-purpose centre which youths utilise after school.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite