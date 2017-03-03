GTA supports Wet Savannah Drive – event promotes community tourism

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 3, 2017

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) continues to promote and enhance sustainable community tourism, and today, it partnered with Shane D’Andrade, organiser of the Wet Savannah Drive to launch the fifth edition of the event.

Director of the GTA, Indranauth Haralsingh, speaking at the event held at Parc Rayne Lawns, Rahaman’s Park, Houston, East Bank Demerara, said that the government is happy to be a part of this event, which will create more adventure. GTA has been working to ensure that these trips become tourism products.

The two-day drive will pass through four hinterland communities, starting from Yarrowkabra to St.Cuthbert’s Mission, Moraikobai, and Wiruni/Sandhill, and conclude at Linden.

Moraikobai is the only indigenous village in Region Five. Its Toshao, Colin Adrian said that since the drive was initiated, the influx of tourists in the village has increased by about 1,000 people within the last six months.

This Wet Savannah Drive will open the pathway for the hinterland regions, Haralsingh noted. The event also seeks to promote the cultures and way of life of indigenous peoples.

GTA has been working closely with these communities to develop community- based tourism.

A group of bikers came together on the first Wet Drive, and explored trails in the hinterland. This is the fifth year since the event is being undertaken. The GTA has been supporting the event for the last two years.

The aim of this drive is to establish the trails the participants traverse so that they can become part of Guyana’s adventure tour attractions.

Meanwhile, D’Andrade called on persons to come out and experience the journey, noting that since the Wet Drive launch, tourism has been contributing a lot to these communities.

By: Zanneel Williams