GTI graduates 793

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 8, 2017

This year 793 students have graduated from the halls of the Government Technical Institute (GTI) certified in several disciplines. The institute’s sixty-sixth graduation ceremony was hosted at the National Cultural Centre, on Thursday.

Delivering the keynote address, Registrar of the University of Guyana, Dr. Nigel Gravesande, told the students that it was their hard work and dedication that has ushered them to the point where they are now qualified for the world of work.

Dr. Gravesande pointed out that unemployment among youths is one of the major reasons for the prevalence of crime and poverty in today’s society. He stressed that Guyana must become an economic power house in the Caribbean and in the world whilst reminding the students of the pivotal role they have to play in ensuring Guyana’s development.

“It cannot be overemphasised that technical education is the engine for economic growth. No nation can fight a war without an army. In the same token, Guyana cannot develop without a well-equipped, technical and vocational institution that is adequately resourced and financed and that institution is the Government Technical Institution,” Dr. Gravesande said.

Valedictorian Hardial Sawh who received a diploma in Mechanical Engineering, advised his fellow graduates that they were just embarking on their life-journey.

“This is not the end, it is just the beginning of our lives. Some of you will go on, into the world of work and become professionals in your own field. Some of you will go on to pursue higher levels of education. Whatever your dreams and goals are, I wish you all the best and may we all be successful with whatever decisions we make in the future,” the young man said.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffith charged the students, to be honest, to have respect, to never be satisfied with mediocrity and to make excellence a habit.

Many of the graduates attained a pass rate of 76 percent and received diplomas and certificates in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Land Surveying, Civil Engineering and Office Administration among other disciplines.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/