GTT/Pulse launch Fitness Mash Camp

Jan 09, 2018 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture Dr. George Norton is urging Guyanese to come out in their numbers and make Mashramani 2018 the biggest national celebration to date. The Social Cohesion Minister made the call while addressing the launch of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph/Pulse (GTT&Pulse) Fitness Mash Camp at the Everest Cricket Ground on Monday.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton participating in the GTT/Pulse Mash fitness camp.

“I wish to remind us all that Mashramani is truly a Guyanese thing and therefore, we as Guyanese have the responsibility to make it the biggest celebration known to our nation. We can do so by participating in the various events and promoting it to our friends and families at home and in the diaspora,” Minister Norton said.

He noted that the promotion of physical fitness demonstrates a care for a healthy lifestyle necessary for the Mashramani celebration and beyond.

He thanked GTT/Pulse for the support they have placed in the celebration and the leadership they have displayed as a corporate citizen and called upon other organisations to follow suit.

“Your participation in Mash 2018 illustrates most practically how corporate Guyana can contribute meaningfully to a national event of historical, social and cultural significance …I would wish to invite other corporate entities, NGOs, and organisations to get involved in Mash 2018 and together let’s make it the biggest of the forty-eight years.”

The launch saw both the young and the not so young taking the necessary steps to getting fit in preparation for the hub of activities in commemoration of Guyana’s 48th Republic celebration.

An assorted schedule of events leading up to the big Mashramani celebration runs throughout January until February 23. These include Soca, Calypso and Chutney competitions, steel band concerts, masquerade competitions and lecture series on Guyana’s status as a Republic.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

Participants of the GTT/Pulse Mash Fitness camp going through their paces.

