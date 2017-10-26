GTU walks out, prematurely ending talks with Education Ministry

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017

The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) on Thursday afternoon walked out of a meeting with the Ministry of Education, which was intended to address a number of issues, chief among them the Proposed Multi-Year agreement (2016 to 2020).

The proposal addresses both financial and non-financial matters.

President of the GTU, Mark Lyte communicated to the Ministry that the union is presently concerned with the financial aspect of the proposal regarding salary increases, debunching, allowances and duty-free concessions.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry informed the GTU representatives that the Government at this time can only offer wage increases in keeping with those offered to public servants. Teachers, being public servants, therefore, will also benefit from the proposed wage increases.

Dissatisfied with the response, the GTU President decided that the meeting should not continue and together with his colleagues left the boardroom, leading to a premature end of the discourse. According to the Ministry, noteworthy, is that while the GTU President stood up to truncate the meeting, all other members of the union remained seated including the General Secretary Coretta Mc Donald.

She suggested to Lyte that he sign the non-financial aspect of the agreement but those pleas went unheeded.

Minister Henry has reiterated that at this point in time, the Government of Guyana is proposing to all of its public servants including teachers, increases which have been made public.

By: Stacy Carmichael