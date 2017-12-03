Guadeloupe/Martinique delegation currently exploring business opportunities in Guyana

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 02, 2017

A 12 member team from Guadeloupe and Martinique are currently in Guyana on a Trade Mission which will conclude on the December 5, 2017. According to Guyana Honorary Consul to French Guiana, Travise Tracey-Lecante, the group is here on invitation by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Currently performing the duties of President, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, spoke to the media today on the sideline of the unveiling of Guyana Chronicle Newspaper’ Elimination of Violence Against Women banner, where he explained that the team came as a result of a visit he made to Guadeloupe in March.

“I did extend an invitation to them to come to Guyana and to explore, trade and tourist and cultural opportunities for us to develop our relations,” the PM who is currently performing the duties of acting President said.

The Prime Minister further explained that the delegates are presently exploring trade opportunities to replace those disrupted by the recent hurricane. “They are looking for contacts to supply fish, coconut, sugar, rice, fresh vegetables and fruits. They have sent the list of what they require immediately.”

Martinique and Guadeloupe were among the Caribbean countries recently affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria. Trade, through several hurricanes affected countries, has been stalled or rerouted, in some cases resulted in raising prices for shippers and consumers as products take longer to get to their intended destinations.

Members of the Guadeloupe/Martinique delegation Guyana Honorary Consul to French Guiana, Travise Tracey-Lecante Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton with the Guadeloupe/Martinique delegation

Prime Minister Nagamootoo also disclosed that the visiting team is looking to develop trade partnerships with local lumber dealers. He noted that this is a good opportunity for local business to establish business ties with the two countries.

Tracey-Lecante noted that the trip was very well coordinated with the help of the Guyana Office for Investment, (GO-Invest). “We have visited coconut farms, the Guyana Marketing Cooperation, we also had the pleasure of being welcomed by the Prime Minister himself along with the Ministry of Business,” Tracey-Lacante mentioned.

Head of the Delegation and President of GOPIO Michel Narananinssamy said “I am very happy to be here and most of what we have seen here is impressive. We really appreciated all the manufacturing products that we saw.” He further added, “We were also happy and impressed with all the various Ministers that were present during the different meetings. There are endless possibilities for us to invest in and will present an Agri Tourism Project to the Government of Guyana”.

Professor, Dr. Renuka Naidu-Voisset from the University of the French West Indies disclosed that she is on the trip for cultural reasons. “We are interested in Guyana because we found out that it is not only a country that is multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and this is what Martinique and Guadeloupe are and that’s why Guyana is so interesting so that we can create greater links with dancing, music among others”.

Another member of the team, Gobardhan Jean Marie noted that the will of the country to go forward is very strong and commendable. He added that “We have noticed that Guyana has a lot of potential and willing to invest”.

By: Gabriela Patram and Neola Damon

