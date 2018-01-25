Latest update January 25th, 2018 8:27 PM

Guadeloupians impressed with Guyana visit

Jan 25, 2018 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases

GEORGETOWN, Thursday, January 25, 2018 – Guadeloupians investors have expressed satisfaction over their recent visit to Guyana, and have opted to push ahead with trade in local products and eco/agro- tourism.

In a letter to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, the leader of the Business Group, Michel Narayaninsamy expressed thanks for the warm welcome and fruitful discussions.

Narayaninsamy is the President of the Guadeloupe Chapter of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin. Last March, he hosted the Prime Minister and Mrs Nagamootoo at a festival in honour of the 100th year of the abolition of Indentureship.

He has since requested Guyana to send a 12 member cultural team to take part in the 2018 “International Festival of Coolitude”, slated for May, to celebrate the contributions of Chinese and Indo- Guadeloupians.

The Prime Minister has since referred the invitation to the Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport for his attention.

The Guyanese Prime Minster has forged close bonds with several GOPIO and Tamil organisations. In November 2017, he was invited as Chief Guest of the Tamil World Economic Conference in South Africa and during January 2018 to a GOPIO Economic Forum in Bahrain both of which he was unable to attend due to pressing state engagements.

