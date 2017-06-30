Guyana and Brazil agree to further cooperation in a number of areas

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, June 30, 2017

Guyana and Brazil this week held discussions in Brasilia on a range of issues on their bilateral agenda, including the development of infrastructure linking the two States, the promotion of trade and investment, and technical cooperation in agriculture, water resources management and other areas, as well as collaboration on issues of interest to the communities in the region of their common border.

They also agreed to pursue cooperation in the oil and gas sector as well as to work towards an agreement on cooperation and facilitation of investment.

Meanwhile, an updated Air Services Agreement was signed between the two countries to further enhance air connectivity and the operation of air services between the two countries. A complementary technical cooperation agreement was also inked to provide support for seed certification, pest risk analysis and modernization of plant health services in Guyana.

The agreements were signed during an official visit to Brasilia from Tuesday 27 to Thursday 29 June by Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Carl Greenidge and Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable David Patterson following an invitation from the Foreign Minister of Brazil, Mr. Aloysio Nunes.

During deliberations with Minister Nunes on Wednesday 28 June, talks centered on the development of infrastructure linking Guyana and Brazil, the promotion of trade and investment and technical cooperation in agriculture, water resources management and other areas, as well as collaboration on issues of interest to the communities in the Region of the Guyana-Brazil border.

Moreover, in the area of infrastructure, focus was placed on steps to be taken jointly to advance the paving of the Linden to Lethem road as a complement to work already initiated covering the Linden to Mabura Hill segment and the bridging of the Essequibo River at Kurupukari.

Additional discussions led by Minister Patterson with representatives of the Brazilian Ministries of Energy and Mines, Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation, and Planning identified even further cooperation possibilities in support of infrastructure development, including capacity-building, and the opening up of opportunities to companies from that State to bid for contracts in the sector.

While in Brasilia, Minister Greenidge and Minister Patterson used the opportunity to meet with members of the Guyanese community living in Brazil to update them on developments in Guyana and prospects for the future.

Next year will mark 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two South American neighbours.

The Guyana delegation also included Director General of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Audrey Jardine-Waddell, Guyana’s Ambassador to Brazil, His Excellency George Talbot, Chief Road Transport Officer, Patrick Thompson, Legal Adviser to the Civil Aviation Department, Amanza Desir, Counsellor of the Guyana Embassy, Megayla Austin, and Brazil Desk Officer in the Foreign Ministry, Sondra Cheong.