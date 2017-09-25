Guyana and Canada look to strengthened relations

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 25, 2017) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon and newly installed High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Ms. Lilian Chatterjee, today, recommitted to strengthened relations between the two countries as she takes up her post, , which was left vacant after the departure of Mr. Pierre Giroux, who served from 2015 to this year.

During a meeting at the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister Harmon said that Guyana places great value on the relationship it shares with Canada and expressed the hope that Ms. Chatterjee’s appointment can serve as a catalyst for stronger ties.

“The relationship between Guyana and Canada is one which we cherish dearly. We share a good relationship with the country and so I trust that you would have good experiences with Guyana…We are fully supportive and appreciative of Canada’s friendship,” the Minister said.

High Commissioner Chatterjee echoed these sentiments and noted that she looks forward to her tenure in Guyana. Thus far, she said that the Guyanese warmth and hospitality is commendable. The diplomat said that seeing the abundant resources which Guyana possesses, it is her hope that Guyana can utilise these in a sustainable manner to create a prosperous nation.

“I have been overwhelmed by how warm, generous and hospitable the people are here in Guyana. We have a long history of working together and I hope to build on our friendship. I am looking forward to seeing how Guyanese can benefit from its vast, rich natural resources beyond oil and gas. Like Canada, we relied on our resources to build our country and I can only see a positive future for Guyana,” she said.

President David Granger accepted the Letters of Credence from High Commissioner Chatterjee on September 13, 2017, accrediting her as the new Canadian envoy in Guyana. The two countries established diplomatic ties on May 26, 1966, the date of Guyana’s Independence.