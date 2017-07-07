Guyana and four CARICOM states sign onto Caribbean Community Arrest Warrant Treaty

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, July 6, 2017

The Caribbean Arrest Treaty was formally signed this afternoon by the leaders of Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia.

The objective of this Treaty is to establish within the Caribbean Community a system of arrest and surrender of requested persons for the purposes of conducting a criminal prosecution for an applicable offence; or executing a custodial sentence where the requested persons have fled from justice after being sentenced for an applicable offence.

The Treaty was presented in draft form when Guyana hosted the 28th Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM on February 16 and 17, earlier this year. It was also presented for ratification at the meeting.

At a post Cabinet press briefing on February 2, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said, “The adoption of this Treaty will simplify the procedures by which fugitives from justice are returned to participating member states, to face criminal prosecution or serve judicial sentences.”

The Treaty is one of the regional security instruments that was formulated to enhance cooperation between member states in the fight against crime and to reduce the complexity, cost and delays in the existing extradition arrangements inherent in the Region.

Ten other member states are yet to sign on to the agreement.

By: Paul McAdam