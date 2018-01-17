Guyana and the Republic of Georgia to enhance bilateral relations

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 17, 2018) President David Granger said that Guyana is looking forward to sharing experiences and expertise with the Republic of Georgia as both countries move to pursue green development initiatives. The Head of State made these remarks when he accredited Mr. David Solomonia as the new Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia to Guyana. Ambassador Solomonia will be resident in Brasilia, Brazil.

The President noted that Guyana’s efforts to improve conditions of life for all its citizens and Georgia’s proven expertise in several fields of common interest represent a platform for enduring cooperation. “Guyana looks forward, therefore, to a new phase in our relations, one which will emphasise investment and innovation for our mutual benefit. Guyana is keen to benefit from Georgia’s expertise in the fields of agriculture, education and information communication technology,” he said.

President Granger also underscored the fruitful bilateral cooperation that Guyana and Georgia have shared over the past six years. This cooperation has resulted in an agreement between the two countries for visa-free travel for holders of Diplomatic, Official and Service Passports and the Memorandum of Understanding for Political, Economic and Social Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guyana and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia. Additionally, Guyanese students have benefitted from scholarships, which the President said has advanced relations and common interests.

Echoing the President’s sentiments, Ambassador Solomonia expressed said that there is much scope for improved trade and economic exchanges between the two states which has the potential to significantly enhance social welfare and economic prosperity.

Guyana and Georgia established diplomatic relations in April 2012 aimed, primarily, at promoting greater understanding and increasing people-to-people contact.