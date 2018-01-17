Latest update January 17th, 2018 7:54 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Guyana and the Republic of Georgia to enhance bilateral relations

Jan 17, 2018 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 17, 2018) President David Granger said that Guyana is looking forward to sharing experiences and expertise with the Republic of Georgia as both countries move to pursue green development initiatives. The Head of State made these remarks when he accredited Mr. David Solomonia as the new Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia to Guyana. Ambassador Solomonia will be resident in Brasilia, Brazil.

Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia to Guyana, Mr. David Solomonia presenting his Letters of Credence to President David Granger in the presence of Minister of Public Affairs, Ms. Dawn Hastings-Williams, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge and Director-General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Audrey Waddell.

The President noted that Guyana’s efforts to improve conditions of life for all its citizens and Georgia’s proven expertise in several fields of common interest represent a platform for enduring cooperation. “Guyana looks forward, therefore, to a new phase in our relations, one which will emphasise investment and innovation for our mutual benefit. Guyana is keen to benefit from Georgia’s expertise in the fields of agriculture, education and information communication technology,” he said.

President Granger also underscored the fruitful bilateral cooperation that Guyana and Georgia have shared over the past six years. This cooperation has resulted in an agreement between the two countries for visa-free travel for holders of Diplomatic, Official and Service Passports and the Memorandum of Understanding for Political, Economic and Social Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guyana and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia. Additionally, Guyanese students have benefitted from scholarships, which the President said has advanced relations and common interests.

Echoing the President’s sentiments, Ambassador Solomonia expressed said that there is much scope for improved trade and economic exchanges between the two states which has the potential to significantly enhance social welfare and economic prosperity.

Guyana and Georgia established diplomatic relations in April 2012 aimed, primarily, at promoting greater understanding and increasing people-to-people contact.

Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia to Guyana, Mr. David Solomonia laying a wreath at the Independence Arch at Brickdam.

 

Recent Articles

Inaugural oil and gas summit to benefit local businesses

Inaugural oil and gas summit to benefit local businesses

Jan 17, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 Guyanese businesses will have a chance to network and learn from leaders in the oil and gas industry at the inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX). GIPEX 2018 is being hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) from February...
Read More
Children’s Mash coming ‘bigger and better’ for 2018

Children’s Mash coming ‘bigger and better’...

Jan 17, 2018

Possible changes to admission requirements for CHW programme -to help indigenous applicants

Possible changes to admission requirements for...

Jan 17, 2018

Rupununi Music and Arts Festival promises an eclectic mix

Rupununi Music and Arts Festival promises an...

Jan 17, 2018

Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Jan 17, 2018

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from US$57,000 afterschool sessions

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from...

Jan 17, 2018

Public engagements on EIA for Liza Phase 2 to begin – Exxon

Public engagements on EIA for Liza Phase 2 to...

Jan 17, 2018

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to Lethem

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to...

Jan 17, 2018

Regional Personnel Management challenges to be addressed – Communities Ministry

Regional Personnel Management challenges to be...

Jan 17, 2018

New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

Jan 17, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,373,984 hits