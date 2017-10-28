Latest update October 28th, 2017 7:58 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Guyana and Venezuela to meet at weekend

Oct 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana, October 28, 2017 – A team of officials led by the Honourable Carl Greenidge, Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, is now in New York for talks with Venezuelan counterparts today Saturday 28 and tomorrow Sunday 29 October.  
The meeting has been organized by Personal Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General on the Border Controversy between Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Mr. Dag Halvor Nylander, as part of the fulfillment of his mandate under the Good Offices Process, with the strengthened aspect of mediation, to “actively engage with the Governments of Guyana and Venezuela with a view to exploring and proposing options for a solution to the border controversy between the two countries”.
In 2015, the Government of Guyana requested the United Nations Secretary-General to take steps toward a resolution of the controversy using an option from the menu as stated in the Geneva Agreement of 17 February 1966. Further, in 2016, as a consequence of a stalemate on the matter, outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon agreed with his successor, Mr. António Guterres, to continue to use the Good Offices Process until the end of 2017 as a means of arriving at a settlement. According to the mandate of the Personal Representative, “If, by the end of 2017, the Secretary-General concludes that no significant progress has been made toward arriving at a full agreement for the solution of the controversy, he will choose the International Court of Justice as the next means of settlement, unless the Governments of Guyana and Venezuela jointly request that he refrain from doing so.”
 
Since his appointment on 27 February earlier this year, Mr. Nylander has visited Guyana four times where he held talks with President David Granger and Foreign Minister Greenidge, among others. Additionally, in September, the Guyana delegation to the General Debate of the seventy-second session of the United Nations General Assembly met with the Secretary-General as well as Mr. Nylander and held informal discussions with Venezuelan counterparts.
 
The present Good Offices Process has been conducted since 1990.
 
Venezuela contends that the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 demarcating the border between Guyana (British Guiana at the time) and Venezuela is null and void. Consequently, it continues to lay claim to two-thirds of Guyana’s territory.
 

Recent Articles

Guyana set to host CFATF conference in November

Guyana set to host CFATF conference in November

Oct 28, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, October 28, 2017 Over 150 participants from twenty-six member countries are expected in Guyana for the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) conference from November 12 to 16, 2017 at the Marriott Hotel. Hosting the CFATF symposium in Guyana is a prestigious honour...
Read More
Spills skills and thrills expected at Rising Sun Rodeo in West Coast Berbice

Spills skills and thrills expected at Rising Sun...

Oct 28, 2017

“The Iron Man of Indian” remembered  on his 142nd birth anniversary

“The Iron Man of Indian” remembered  on his...

Oct 28, 2017

Government recommits to the wellbeing of all children

Government recommits to the wellbeing of all...

Oct 28, 2017

Guyana and Venezuela to meet at weekend

Guyana and Venezuela to meet at weekend

Oct 28, 2017

24 young people complete Financial Literacy, Small Business course

24 young people complete Financial Literacy,...

Oct 28, 2017

Stakeholders commend Market Day

Stakeholders commend Market Day

Oct 28, 2017

Calls for greater cooperation between Govt and private sector at launch of UncappeD

Calls for greater cooperation between Govt and...

Oct 27, 2017

Local Govt Commission first meeting rescheduled following absence of PPP members

Local Govt Commission first meeting rescheduled...

Oct 27, 2017

Transforming Guyana’s IT Sector NDMA Completes specialised technical training for staff, increases number of eGovernment ICT hubs countrywide

Transforming Guyana’s IT Sector NDMA Completes...

Oct 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 395 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,101,941 hits