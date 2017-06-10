Latest update June 10th, 2017 5:51 PM

Guyana appoints two new Ambassadors

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Saturday, June 10, 2017

Cabinet has approved the appointment of two new ambassadors to Guyana. They are His Excellency Najm Us Saqib of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan His Excellency Ambassador Surask Suparat of the Kingdom of Thailand. Both Ambassadors are non-resident to Guyana and will reside in Brasilia, Brazil.

The announcement was made by Minister of State Joseph Harmon during the post-Cabinet weekly press briefing. Minister Harmon noted that Guyana had established diplomatic relations with both countries for decades.

The Minister pointed out that Guyana and Pakistan had established relations 50 years ago in November 1967 adding that the two countries have since “maintained relations mainly at the multilateral level through the United Nations and the Commonwealth.” Ambassador Saqib Minister Harmon noted is expected to present his credentials shortly.

Additionally, Minister Harmon said that Guyana has had diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Thailand since December 1987. Over the 30 year relationship, Minister Harmon said that Thailand has helped Guyana in building capacity by way of training in a number of areas. These areas include “development management and the care of HIV patients” the Minister stated.

The government continues to establish and maintain diplomatic relations with foreign countries as only recently, Cabinet approved the appointment of His Excellency Anne Gerard van Leeuwen, a Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

