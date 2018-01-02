Latest update January 2nd, 2018 4:39 PM

Guyana bids to host 2018 Women’s Twenty20

Guyana is on course to be one of the host countries of the 2018 Women’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in November, in the Caribbean. This was disclosed by Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Christopher Jones, Director of Sport.

According to Jones, Guyana submitted a bid to have the event held at the National Stadium and is currently awaiting a response as to whether the bid was successful.

However, the Sport Director declared that he is confident Guyana will be one of the four host countries for the Women’s World Cup. “I rather suspect because of the fact that the stadium is owned by government and because the stadium has no branding on it, this puts Guyana in a position where we can very likely be one of the four to host the women’s international world cup.”

The Sport Director noted that there are some prerequisites necessary for hosting the T20 games, which include the stadium having a replay screen among other things. While provisions for such were proposed in the 2018 national budget, Jones highlighted that not everything was approved.

Nevertheless, Jones noted that steps are being taken to have Guyana in the position it needs to be so that the country will have the opportunity to host the games.

“We are still engaging the Ministry of Finance with a view of reprioritising some of those requests from the budget that would have been made by the various facilities. Those discourse are still ongoing and we are confident we will see the allocations being made available,” Jones stated.

West Indies, South Africa, England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the games which begin on November 3 to 24, 2018. The West Indies women’s team won the last women’s T20 world cup after defeating Australia.

 

