Guyana building junior diplomat corps

Jun 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News

DPI/GINA, Tuesday, June 13, 2017

A staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is benefiting from a four-week training programme for junior diplomats.

Department of International Cooperation at the MOFA staffer Rosshanda Bagot is in Hague Netherlands to participate in Netherland Institute of International Relations training programme for junior diplomats in Latin America and the Caribbean which runs from June 12 to July 7.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon at a recent weekly post Cabinet press briefing said the training will focus on a range of global issues such as sustainable development, transnational crime, international law, human rights and effective negotiation skills.

The government has been building the capacities of its diplomats to promote Guyana’s foreign policy on the international stage. In April, the MOFA hosted a Heads of Missions Conference with senior diplomats which sought to, among other things, help to engineer team building in terms of the undertaking of Guyana’s foreign policy.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Audrey Waddle (centre) and her team before the Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC)

 

