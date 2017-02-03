Guyana Civil Aviation Authority met with LIAT and Dynamic International Airways to address operational efficiencies

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority met with LIAT Airlines on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the GCAA Headquarters in Kingston to discuss regulatory matters and numerous delays and challenges facing the airline in maintaining the reliability and integrity of the airline’s schedule.

The meeting emanated from concerns that LIAT’s cancellations and delays can affect Guyana hosting the 28th Inter-sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government which is slated for February 16-17, 2017. Currently, H.E. President David Granger is the Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government.

The meeting was a fruitful one in that it afforded the GCAA to be briefed on the plans and future developments of LIAT which centered on improving connectivity, operational efficiency and maintaining schedule integrity.

The GCAA is responsible for economic regulatory oversight of aviation in Guyana and ensuring that airlines approved by the Authority are providing reliable and quality services to the travelling public.

This meeting is one of a series of meetings that the Authority has been hosting with several airlines operating in Guyana. In December 2016, the GCAA met with the Management of Dynamic International Airways to discuss their operations as a consequence of the delays and cancellations that the airline has been experiencing.

In both of these meetings, the airlines were challenged to look at the interests of the passengers.

The Authority is looking to work more closely with airlines to enhance their quality of services to the travelling public.