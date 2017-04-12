Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Press Release

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has selected Guyana as one of twelve Member States to receive its Council President Certificate for 2016 in recognition for the significant progress it has made in resolving their safety oversight deficiencies and improving the effective implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

The Council President Certificates are issued once each calendar year in recognition of States that have met the criteria during the previous year. The eligibility criteria used for the recognition are objective and transparent and are based on the results of ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP CMA) activities, including audits, ICAO Coordinated Validation Missions (ICVMs) and off-site validation activities. They include:

a) Effective Implementation over sixty (60%) per cent, that is, States must have achieved an overall Effect Implementation of sixty (60%) per cent or greater;

b) Effective Implementation improvement over fifteen (15%), that is, States must achieve at least fifteen (15%) increase in the overall Effect Implementation compared to their last USOAP audit, and

c) No Significant Safety Concern (SSC), that is, States with an outstanding SSC will be excluded from consideration until their SSC is resolved.

The States selected for their achievement in 2016 are:

Bolivia,

Egypt,

Guyana,

Honduras,

Jamaica,

Kazakhstan,

Paraguay,

Republic of Macedonia,

Togo,

Uruguay,

Vietnam,

Zambia

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority will be presented the Council President Certificate at the earliest opportunity.