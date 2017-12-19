Guyana Coast Guard treated at annual Christmas luncheon

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, December 19, 2017

2017 was a great year for the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) Coast Guard, Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West said.

Speaking at the Coast Guard’s annual luncheon earlier today, Brigadier West disclosed, “We were able to dominate some areas which were not dominated before.”

The Chief of Staff explained that there was a more active anti-piracy programme, new familiarisation with internal rivers and more training with officers of the Joint Services in riverain operations.

He also disclosed some of the unit’s plans for 2018. The Chief of Staff explained that unit plans to support activities across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and collaborate with their Argentinian Naval counterparts.

Other projections for 2018, the Chief of Staff said will be an increase in assets, collaborative training with the British. There will also be a new floating base coming onstream and improvements to the New Amsterdam Base, so that the officers can patrol across the length and breadth of the coast, Brigadier West said.

The Chief of Staff was optimist that next year, more Ocean Patrol Vessels can be procured through international efforts, “so we can go beyond the 12-mile limit “.

He further extended Christmas wishes to all ranks, and reminded them that regular operations continue throughout the season.

By: Zanneel Williams