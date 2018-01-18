Latest update January 18th, 2018 8:30 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Guyana committed to preserving land assets, promoting more efficient mining,  logging practices -President Granger says at signing of US$15M sustainable land development project

Jan 18, 2018 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 18, 2018President David Granger, today, committed to ensuring that Guyana preserves its land assets and promotes more efficient mining and logging practices at a signing ceremony for a US$15M project document for the implementation of a four-year Sustainable Land Development and Management Programme (SLDMP). The sum was acquired by the Project Management Office (PMO) of the Ministry of the Presidency, under the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund (GRIF), which is a fund for the financing of activities identified under the former Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). The fund receives money from Norway in performance-based payments based on an independent verification of Guyana’s deforestation and forest degradation rates and progress on REDD+ enabling activities.

President David Granger delivering the feature address.

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), with support from the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) in Guyana, will be the executing agency.

In his remarks to the heads of agencies and other government and non-governmental functionaries gathered in the Baridi Benab at State House, President Granger said that Guyana’s land-based natural capital must be managed sustainably if present and future generations are to enjoy the ‘good life’. He noted that Guyana has made  progress on the crafting of its Framework Document of the Green State Development Strategy in order to ensure sustainable development. Sustainable land development is essential to protecting the nation’s natural patrimony and ensuring economic development.

“Land use planning and natural resource management are among the core strategic areas.  The ‘Strategy’ will place emphasis on the effective management and protection of our land and marine resources, our ecosystems and the rich biodiversity of these systems, inter alia. Land resources could be degraded, depleted and devalued by both natural and man-made actions. Rising sea levels, caused by global warming, have eroded our natural sea defence structures. The porousness of some of our drainage systems has allowed for intrusion of salt water into farmlands. Excessive rainfall could lead to the swelling of rivers; affect soil productivity and exact crop losses,” he said.

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Mr. Reuben Robinson and Minister of Finance, Mr. Winston Jordan sign the Project document as Commissioner and staff of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) look on.

President Granger noted that the increased demand for lands for farming, logging and mining has increased the threats to the country’s natural capital and are the main causes of deforestation. Small-scale mining alone accounted for 89 per cent of deforestation over the past three years while river mining is polluting the waterways on which many hinterland residents still depend for bathing, drinking, fishing and washing, the Head of State said.  “Reckless use and management of land can impact adversely on the environment and citizens’ quality of life. Land degradation has the potential to affect food security, sustainable livelihoods, poverty reduction and social stability. Guyana therefore, recognszes the importance of protecting its land assets. It knows that the land degradation will result in natural resource depletion which, if not controlled, will lead to underdevelopment.  Guyana has committed itself to preserve its land assets.  We shall also promote more efficient mining and logging practices, including post-extractive land reclamation; push sustainable forestry practices including reduced-impact logging and improved forest monitoring and pursue mineral mapping so [as] to identify areas of marginal, or less than viable, mineral deposits,” the President said.

The President said that Guyana’s green development agenda demands the fulfilment of these environmental obligations and the adoption of practices to better manage land resources and the augmentation of institutional capacity to improve monitoring and verification of land use.

President David Granger, Minister of Finance, Mr. Winston Jordan and Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Mr. Reuben Robinson share a light moment after the ceremony.

“It demands the modernisation of archaic land development and management systems. It demands integrated land development and management practices to resolve the problems of land degradation. Land governance is central to the green development agenda. The Mainstreaming Sustainable Land Development and Management Project will allow Guyana to protect its natural capital by reducing land degradation. It promotes responsible farming, logging, mining and other land uses. I am confident that it will allow Guyana to build capacity, strengthen its land governance and move more quickly to the goal of becoming a ‘green state’,” President Granger noted.

Minister of Finance, Mr. Winston Jordan, who signed the document on behalf of the Government of Guyana, in his remarks, said that the Government welcomes the project, which has been designed to ensure that the productivity and economic potential of land is maintained even as the natural resources are used to streamline and develop the ‘green’ economy.

“The overarching goal of sustainable land management should be to contribute to Government projects and programmes that are aimed at achieving poverty reduction, economic growth while promoting the full utilization of land resources in a sustainable manner. As such, issues that have to do with improving land tenure security, enhancing the efficiency, transparency and improving service delivery and enhancing local government capacity to undertake land management functions must be all brought into contention. I am happy that this project has been designed to tackle many of these areas. We have high expectations that this land management project will provide the required, the relevant, data to inform our planning processes and help us to position strategically our physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, drains, culverts and other structures in order to avoid disrupting the eco system,” he said.

Further, he noted that the project will allow Government to be able to protect and rehabilitate those areas that have been degraded through irregular and unsustainable mining and logging practices that cause erosion and contaminate waterways, among other negative effects while sound land management will provide information that helps to reduce the level of production risk and protect the natural resources potential by preventing degradation of air, soil and water quality.

Heads of Agencies, Government and Non Governmental representatives at the signing ceremony held at the Baridi Benab, State House.

Minister Jordan said that the Government looks to the timely and seamless implementation of this transformative project. “We need to take stock of lessons learnt and ensure that slippages identified in the implementation of GRIF projects, those that are associated with time and cost overruns, are not repeated in this project. I want to impress upon the implementing partners of this project that all deliverables are achieved within the specified timeframe and the budget. This of course will require the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders to support the Guyana Land and Surveys Commission in carrying out its mandate to realize the goals of the Sustainable Development Goal and management project,” he said.

Meanwhile, Head of the GLSC, Mr. Trevor Benn said that the Commission is optimistic that this project will significantly change the trajectory of land development and management in Guyana. He noted that it is another key element in the pathway to a ‘green’ economy as part of the project and he expects that the capacity of the GLSC to full execute its legal mandate in a sustainable and effective manner will be significantly strengthened. PTO

“It is important to know that Guyana today has in excess of 34 legislations that has something to do with land and this is causing a number of issues, which this project will address. The project is also intended to address the anomalies generated by these overlapping legislations. A couple of deliverables we expect from the project is the creation of our first ever National Land Policy. Additionally, it is expected that there will be enhanced land governance through regulatory and financial systems, up to date geospatial  information and management and enhanced institutional capacity. Importantly, the project will also assist in building the capacity of key stakeholders outside of the Commission,” he said.

Country Representative of the FAO in Guyana, Mr. Reuben Robertson, in brief remarks, said that the organisation is pleased to be a part of the project as it falls under the Sustainable Management of Natural Resources goals of the FAO. He noted that the organisation provided financial support to the tune of US$100,000 to facilitate the recruitment of consultants, host consultations with stakeholders and provide technical experts within the FAO to assist with the conceptualization and formulation of the project document, which was completed in 14 months.

“Today marks the first official step towards the implementation of this project and our collective expectation is to have 100 percent of the results achieved within the four-year project cycle. The project has four main components, which includes addressing sustainable land development and management in policy, legislation, institution, and governance mechanisms to prevent land degradation and restore degraded lands; strengthening institutional capacity to integrate sustainable land development and management; strengthening of local governance in three regions for implementing sustainable land development and management and component four will focus on project management, monitoring, and evaluation,” he said.

Head of the PMO, Mr. Marlon Bristol said that the GRIF has taken keen interest in projects that reduce emissions from degradation and deforestation. It is with this mandate, he said, that the GRIF funds have been allocated to the sustainable land management. “In this context, putting to use degraded lands provides a great opportunity and impetus for the establishment of a ‘green’ state,” he said.

Recent Articles

Karasabai’s Community Development Project to be launched on Saturday

Karasabai’s Community Development Project to be launched on

Jan 18, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 18, 2018 Karasabai, located in the South Pakaraimas District, Region Nine, will be launching a tourism package, as part of its Community Development Project (CDP) on Saturday, November 20. Karasabai is one of the most developed Indigenous Village in Region Nine, with...
Read More
‘Coalition politics not just a political expedient’ – President Granger

‘Coalition politics not just a political...

Jan 18, 2018

Civil Defence Commission boosts Disaster Risk Management capacity in Potaro-Siparuni

Civil Defence Commission boosts Disaster Risk...

Jan 18, 2018

Protected Disclosures (Whistleblower) Bill passed in National Assembly

Protected Disclosures (Whistleblower) Bill passed...

Jan 18, 2018

Former administration never serious about Security Sector Reform – President David Granger

Former administration never serious about...

Jan 18, 2018

Guyana committed to preserving land assets, promoting more efficient mining,  logging practices -President Granger says at signing of US$15M sustainable land development project

Guyana committed to preserving land assets,...

Jan 18, 2018

More jobs projected with Liza Phase 2 development

More jobs projected with Liza Phase 2 development

Jan 18, 2018

MARAD relaunches ‘Setter’ after two years

MARAD relaunches ‘Setter’ after two years

Jan 18, 2018

Address by His Excellency, President David Granger at the Signing of the Sustainable Land Development Project Document

Address by His Excellency, President David...

Jan 18, 2018

Government committed to reversing 20 years of mismanagement of security sector -President Granger says at handing over of UK Security Sector Reform Programme Report

Government committed to reversing 20 years of...

Jan 18, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,377,836 hits