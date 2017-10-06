Latest update October 6th, 2017 9:39 PM

Guyana developing Sports Tourism potential

Oct 06, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 6, 2017

Guyana is taking steps towards developing its Sports Tourism potential as the sector gains worldwide interest.

Speaking at the second Sports Tourism workshop at the Guyana Olympic Association’s Liliendaal headquarters on Friday, Social Cohesion Minister Dr. George Norton expressed his satisfaction with efforts to establish the sector’s foundation

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports, Dr. George Norton.

According to Minister Norton, Sports Tourism has the potential to contribute to the economic, social, cultural and infrastructural development of the country. He pointed out that not only will sporting events be highlighted, but the entertainment industry would also receive a boost presenting the opportunity to raise the country’s economy.

“Guyana indeed has the potential to be one of, if not the go-to sports tourism destination in the Caribbean but this can only be realised with the proper planning and management of sporting events,” the minister explained.

He said that the actions of the relevant stakeholders in the sport, tourism, media and private sectors need to be in sync for success to be achieved. He indicated that as plans for 2018 sport tourism events are being crafted, considerations will need to be taken regarding the impact it will have on the country’s sport and tourism products.

Minister Norton gave his approval for application of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in sports tourism events and the convening of a sports tourism action group.

It was highlighted that this basic strategy allows sporting entities to identify, plan and execute sporting events that can attract foreign visitors, while tourism organisations can collaborate to ensure the highest standards are maintained.

The seminar was a collaboration of the Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Business and Department of Sport in the Ministry of Social Cohesion. Director of Sports Christopher Jones explained it was in response to the first sports tourism workshop and will assist in the realisation of the sports tourism policy.

 

By: Neola Damon

A section of the participants at the second Sport Tourism planning workshop.

 

