Guyana Diabetic Care Project notes achievements -third stakeholders’ meeting convened

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 22, 2017

The Guyana Diabetic Care Project convened its third annual stakeholder’s meeting, on Wednesday, at Project Dawn, Liliendaal, to review the work of the project and to ensure the programme is sustained and expanded.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings during her opening remarks, said all stakeholders must take this time to celebrate the achievements of the project in Guyana.

“Today we should celebrate the successes of the Guyana Diabetic Care project. Since its inception over 700 women have been screened for gestational diabetes.”

Additionally, more than 2,000 persons have been screened for diabetic retinopathy through this project.

According to Project Co-ordinator, Dr. Brian Ostrow, reviews of the various project components included, 1. Eye care, 2. Diabetes in Pregnancy, 3. Public Awareness and 4. Networking and development of health information system.

“The fifth component is just to look at how the project manages and that is pretty much on track.” Dr. Ostrow explained.

One of the concerns raised was the expansion of component one. Minister Cummings lobbied for diabetic retinopathy screening to be extended to regional and district hospitals, to allow for more patients to access the services.

The minister noted that the project’s objective is to provide universal screening and treatment for diabetes that is equitable and accessible to persons living in Guyana.

“In order to significantly build on the gains made thus far through the diligent work being done by the project, we at the Ministry of Public Health recognised that more needs to be done with the collective and collaborative involvement of all concerned stakeholders.”

In closing, Minister Cummings said her office is committed to leading a Type Two diabetes strategy which will be national, multi-sectoral, community-based, patient-oriented, evidence-informed and cost-effective.

By: Delicia Haynes

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/