Latest update June 29th, 2017 5:17 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Guyana-EU FLEGT VPA to be implemented by year end

Jun 29, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 29, 2017

By year end, Guyana will officially sign the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) with the European Union (EU). This was revealed to the Department of Public Information/ Government Information Agency (GINA) by European Forest Institute (EFI) Representative Didier Devers at the finale round of the VPA stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday June 28, 2017 at Cara lodge. This was the first of twelve meetings to be held within the coming months.

Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) Representative Kenny David speaking at the stakeholder’s conference a Cara Lodge.

Devers related that the field tests carried out by the National Technical Working Groups’ (NTWG) 2017 round of consultations have been quite successful. “Guyana is well on its way” towards ensuring that timber exports are legal and there is a transparent process. Stakeholders (Government agencies, the private sector and indigenous people) have been working to strengthen the VPA annexes to address gaps and opportunities the field testing identified”, Devers added.

Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) Representative Kenny David explained that the consultations have been beneficial to government agencies. He noted, “There is a genuine willingness to work. Stakeholders are now seeing a global approach. It is exciting being part of a process like this.”

Once Guyana begins FLEGT licensing, the products covered by the VPA will only be exported to the EU, accompanied by FLEGT licenses attesting to their legality.

Guyana is building on existing systems to ensure the VPA is easily implementable and achievable, according Deonarine

Deonarine Ramsaroop President, The Forest Products Association (FPA).

Ramsaroop, President of The Forest Products Association (FPA).

The European Union Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (EU-FLEGT) programme Action Plan was created in 2003 because of growing concern over the illegal logging of forests, particularly in the tropics.  Guyana is one of nine countries that are currently in the FLEGT negotiation process, which uses a licensing system to ensure timber exported to the EU has been harvested in accordance with local laws.

According to the EU FLEGT website, the EU’s strategy involves entering into a bilateral trade agreement between the EU and a timber-exporting country, through a voluntary process whereby, “the timber-producing country develops systems to verify that its timber exports are legal, and the EU agrees to accept only licensed imports from that country.” In December 2012, Guyana and the EU began negotiating VPA negotiations, the process includes field testing. Through wide participation, the process aims to foster significant national ownership, stakeholder engagement and a broad consensus that will promote effective VPA implementation.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

Recent Articles

GPHC continues push to improve its image, public perception

GPHC continues push to improve its image, public perception

Jun 29, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 29, 2017 The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC) is taking steps to improve the hospital’s patient customer experience. Twenty of the hospital’s nursing staff who underwent an eight-week customer care training programme graduated today, at a simple...
Read More
Guyana-EU FLEGT VPA to be implemented by year end

Guyana-EU FLEGT VPA to be implemented by year end

Jun 29, 2017

Infrastructural Works in Region 6 Public Health Sector to improve service delivery.

Infrastructural Works in Region 6 Public Health...

Jun 29, 2017

Ministers Harmon, Trotman host exploratory meeting with EITI-IDB team

Ministers Harmon, Trotman host exploratory...

Jun 28, 2017

GVACE Hosts Renowned Caribbean Artist on the ‘future prospect of the regions art’

GVACE Hosts Renowned Caribbean Artist on the...

Jun 28, 2017

Brickdam public forum, Police working to build better relationship with  public

Brickdam public forum, Police working to build...

Jun 28, 2017

Gov’t speaks on TIP achievement

Gov’t speaks on TIP achievement

Jun 28, 2017

Three spectrum monitoring systems to boost frequency management in Guyana

Three spectrum monitoring systems to boost...

Jun 28, 2017

Emergency works bring relief to farmers in the Corentyne – $15M expended

Emergency works bring relief to farmers in the...

Jun 28, 2017

Gov’t’s $50M YIPOG project application submission concludes on June 30

Gov’t’s $50M YIPOG project application...

Jun 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 348 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 777,593 hits