Guyana, first country to sign and launch the UN MSDF (2017-2021)

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 28, 2017

Guyana is the first country that has signed and launched the Multi- Country Sustainable Development Framework (MSDF) in the Caribbean (2017-2021). The ceremonial signing and launch on the lawns of Parliament Buildings today, saw in attendance government Ministers, members of the Private Sector, members of the Diplomatic Corps among others.

The launch of the MSDF has been deemed historic and futuristic because the MSDF is geared at creating a better life for all citizens. It is historic because the government of Guyana through the office of the Minister of Finance was among the first of the 18 countries to endorse the MSDF; which is a signal and demonstration of the government’s commitment to a new way of working in partnership with the United Nations (UN) to deliver results to its people.

The MSDF is a regional programmatic framework for 18 countries and territories and 19 UN Agencies. The MSDF replaces the countries specific United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF), and provides the framework for the respective agencies to operationalise at the country level.

Prime Minister and First Vice- President of Guyana, Moses Nagamootoo in his brief remarks said that the government of Guyana is committed to raising the standard of living, improving the social conditions and delivering a better life for all Guyanese. “The Government of Guyana is very thankful and appreciative of the UNDP’s support in this regard. In providing the “good life for all” we will collaborate and work closely with our development partners, civil society, regional organizations, IFI’s, and UN agencies”, the Prime Minister said.

The Guyana Country Programme for the period 2012-2016 was approved by the UNDP Executive Board in February 2012 under the three practice areas of Poverty Reduction and the MDGs, Democratic Governance and Environment among others. Hence the UN MSDF 2017-2021 and the 2017 Guyana Country Implementation Plan (CIP) are part of a larger profile for Guyana’s economic development, the Prime Minister said.

Guyana looks forward to working with the UNDP, development partners, and regional organisations achieving the sustainable development goals, Prime Minister Nagamootoo added. “I can assure you that the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is committed to delivering results together with the UN for all the people of Guyana. The pursuit of the Green Economy and the SDGs will require the participation of all stakeholders to make Guyana a better place for all Guyanese”, the Prime Minister said.

UN Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka in her remarks said that MSDF with the Government of Guyana brings in the UN delivery of one approach to Guyana and the Caribbean. She noted that “delivering as one” is not new to the UN and a practice not new to Guyana.

The UN Resident Coordinator said that Guyana with other 17 countries and territories has agreed to formally adopt “delivering as one” and 19 UN agencies have signed up to participate under the five 5 (5)year MSDF. This regional framework will allow the UN to collaborate with regional entities such as CARICOM to tackle common challenges in the region.

“In Guyana the country team will work with the Government in the four MSDF pillars for an inclusive and equitable prosperous Guyana, safe, cohesive and just Guyana, a healthy Guyana and a sustainable and resilient Guyana. While individual UN agencies will continue working with mandated expertise with line Ministries” Tanaka said.

Tanaka detailed the three ways on how the UN intends to “deliver as one”. Firstly, the UN will tackle multi – dimensional developmental issues together. She said that the 17 sustainable developmental goals are very interconnected and have deep root causes. Resolving these issues requires coordinated action between line Ministries, institutions nationally, regionally and locally. Secondly, the UN system will jointly strengthen data systems in Guyana for evidence based policy making, planning, monitoring and reporting. This should be a meaningful exercise that enables the government to target, deliver and report results through their normal work. Thirdly human development is a common objective and approach.

The Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan in his remarks noted that this synergy is closely related to the SDGs to address poverty and Government’s own policies and programmes which are designed to tackle poverty within vulnerable communities. Jordan added that very soon a green development pilot programme for multi-dimensional poverty reduction will be launched in Regions One Five, Nine and ten, “The UN country team is already engaged in different levels, and interventions, in this regard,” the Minister said.

The implementation of the programme launched today, the Finance Minister noted, will require the full participation of all stakeholders and key partners such as budget and line agencies. MinisterJordan urged his fellow ministers and others to embrace the aims of the programme with fervor.

The four programmatic interventions for the MSDF are:

An Inclusive Equitable and Prosperous Guyana– include an early childhood development, child friendly schools, lifelong learning, youth employment, entrepreneurship and leadership among others.

Safe, Cohesive and Just Guyana- includes rights of vulnerable groups, evidence- based reduction of violence against children, and gender based violence among others.

A Healthy Guyana- HIV& AIDS, mental health Agricultural health and food safety among others.

A Sustainable and Resilient Guyana- disaster risk management, emergency preparedness and response, climate smart agriculture, sage and smart hospitals and Climate Change mitigation and adaption among others.

By Gabreila Patram