Guyana gears up for Women’s Twenty20 – replay screen to be acquired for Stadium

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 26, 2018

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton has committed to making available a replay screen for the Guyana National Stadium. This was disclosed by the Minister during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The Minister said that there is no doubt that a replay screen at the Guyana National Stadium is needed, adding that all the information for such has been provided. The intention is to acquire the screen before November since a number of International Cricket Council (ICC) 2018 Women’s Twenty20 preliminary games are scheduled to play here.

It was previously indicated by Director of Sport, Christopher Jones in a recent interview that having a replay screen is one of the prerequisites needed for the hosting of the 2018 Women’s Twernty20.

“We know the benefits and every effort will be made for us to get that replay screen up and functioning here at the National Stadium in time for the different cricket tournaments that we expected to host at an international standard” the Minister stated.

Additionally, Minister Norton said the fact that cricket and in particular the 2018 Women’s Twenty20 cricket tournament, is slated to be held in Guyana, is a significant boost for the country.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite