Guyana High Commission to United Kingdom promotes ecotourism potential

Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Hamley Case, recently delivered a presentation at a tourism event in London that attracted over 200 clients. During the event, a Guyana Summer Evening, hosted by Wilderness Explorers at the Dominica High Commission in London, the High Commissioner presented Guyana as an ecotourism destination — “a newer frontier for tourists looking to observe and enjoy nature” — because it was home to a wide range of wildlife and pristine rainforests.

Tourism in Guyana was also highlighted during the British Birdwatching Fair 2017, held between Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 in London. In addition to visiting the Guyana booth, during an event sponsored by British tour companies, Rainbow Tours, NatureTrek and Wildlife Worldwide, guests were able to better understand birdwatching opportunities as well as the numerous species of birds to be found in Guyana during a presentation entitled “Birding in Guyana: Birds within Tourism Corridors”. They were even hosted with a taste of Guyana’s El Dorado 15 Year Old rum.

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) collaborated with Wilderness Explorers to host these special events under the auspices of the Guyana High Commission to the United Kingdom.