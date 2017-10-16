Guyana hosts Indoor Pan American Cups 2017 for the first-time

DPI, Guyana, Monday, October 16, 2017

The seventh Indoor Pan American Cups (IPAC) tournament 2017 began on today with teams from Guyana, Argentina, Barbados, Canada, Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, USA and Uruguay participating.

Being dubbed as one of the largest since its inception in 2002, the hockey competition was declared open by Minister with responsibility for Culture, Youth, and Sport, Dr. George Norton, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Complex, Homestretch Avenue.

This is the first time Guyana is hosting the tournament and the first time the country will be represented in the women’s category.

According to Minister Norton, “The Indoor Pan American Cup can be seen as a launching pad for promoting Guyana as a top regional host for indoor hockey, thereby boosting our sports tourism. This definitely augurs well for the country.”

He remarked that his ministry views hockey not only as a team-building sport but as a vehicle for fostering social cohesion.

Meanwhile, in response to a request by President of the Guyana Olympics Association, Juman Yassin, for the donation of a plot of land to construct a hockey court, the Minister disclosed that he will take the appeal to the highest authority.

“The ministry will continue to work with the respective bodies to further develop hockey sport in Guyana as it seeks to ensure every Guyanese has equal access to sporting opportunities,” he posited.

IPAC serves as the Pan American Continental Qualifier for the International Hockey Federation’s Indoor Hockey World Cups scheduled for February 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

By: Crystal Stoll