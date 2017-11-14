Guyana House of Culture to be established in Cuba

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, November 14, 2017

“I believe that cultural relations play a fundamental role in developing strong friendly enduring relationships between peoples”. Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, H.E. Halim Majeed in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), in Cuba.

Ambassador Majeed told DPI that a House of Culture will soon be established in Cuba to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. It is an initiative of the Cuban Ambassador to Guyana, Julio Cesar Gonzalez Marchante.

One of the main features of the House of Culture will be Steel Pan music. Ambassador Majeed explained that 42 years ago under the administration of then Prime Minister Linden Forbes Burnham, the Cuban Steel Pan was established and then went into dormancy. He noted that “After I learnt about that I came to the conclusion that we need to resuscitate this”.

Ambassador Majeed added, “And then what I thought would go well with the steel pan is a dance troupe. So, the Embassy has not only resuscitated the steel pan but we have adapted a Cuban Dance Troupe.”

The Ambassador said that through the private sector the Steel Pan and Dance Troupe members are being provided with uniforms, equipment and professional training. “We believe that this will be done to the benefit of both people’s and both countries”, he noted

Ambassador Majeed disclosed that to kick-start the project, support in the form of paintings, artifacts, sculptures from Guyana will be needed. The proposed House of Culture will be accommodated at Hotel Comodoro, in Havana, adjacent to the Fly Jamaica and Air Guyana offices.

Earlier this year, the Guyana/Cuba Friendship Association was established and members from Cuba have spent considerable time in Guyana, to better understand the people and the culture.

By: Gabreila Patram