Guyana is set to attend several international conferences to boost governance

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 26, 2017

Cabinet has approved the attendance of several meetings in the first quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Finance, Public Security and Social Protection are set to benefit; this was announced by the Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman today at the post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Cabinet has been approved the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan to attend the Sixth Annual meeting of Governance of the Caribbean Country Department (CCD), of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Minister Trotman said.

The meeting will be held in Washington DC for the period February 21-22, 2017. It is a regional gathering which customary takes places in preparation for the annual meeting of governance of the inter-American Bank, and the Inter-American Investment Corporation, which is the business arm of the IDB Minister Trotman explained.

At this forum governors of the CCD comprising nation states of the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago would explore ways on how the IDB and the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC) can assist in fostering the development efforts of the respective countries, Trotman stated.

The Minister of Finance, while in Washington will also engage the IDB in negotiations with regard to a number of loans relating to infrastructural development and institutional strengthening.

The eleventh meeting of the Latin American Aerospace and Defence and security conference (LAAD), will be attended by the Vice President and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan. Minister Trotman said the main event of LAAD 11 will feature available technology, equipment and services for the defence and security of Latin America.

LAAD11 will also see the gathering of international companies on security as well as leading authorities and professionals from the Defence Ministries. This conference will be held from April 04 07, 2017, in Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection responsible for Labour, Keith Scott and Advisor within the Ministry Francis Carryl will be attending the tenth meeting of Caribbean Labour Ministers’ in Kingston Jamaica from February 22 to 24, 2017 Minister Trotman said.

Speaking on the meeting Trotman said it, “will provide the opportunity for Caribbean Ministers of Labour to review the agendas for the next sitting labour conference and of the governing body of the International Labour organisation (ILO), in order to develop the Caribbean position on critical issues related to employment and labour.”

The meeting will also allow the ministers to discuss progress made in their respective countries as a target set by the decent work agenda in the Caribbean.

These international meetings should see better IBD relations, infrastructural development, institutional strengthening, availability of technology, equipment, services for the defence and security measures, and labour laws and regulations.

By: Zanneel Williams