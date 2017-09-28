Guyana-Japan celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, September 28, 2017

Guyana and Japan have had strong diplomatic ties for some five decades now. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is performing the functions of the president, said the “relationship will be fostered and consolidated in the years to come”. These remarks were made at the celebration reception held to mark the occasion on Wednesday evening at Cara Lodge.

The Prime Minister commended the Non-Resident Ambassador of Japan to Guyana, Mitsuhiko Okada, for the work done in areas of fisheries, utility, and exchange programmes over the last 50 years, and is hopeful the bilateral relations continue.

Some of the projects that the Japanese government has facilitated were the rehabilitation of the East Demerara Water Conservancy; the electrification project and the construction of Bina Hill and Waramadong Indigenous Youth Skills Training Centres, both of which offer training in forestry, carpentry and small business management; and the assistance under the Grant Aid for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Japan is currently working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to promote projects to ensure Guyana is environmentally resilient. The piloting of solar electrical systems, and implementation of street lights

in Bartica, which will be Guyana’s first model “green town” are projects to be streamlined soon. Two additional projects that are well underway are, the improvement of access to water in drought-prone areas, and supporting agriculture in areas affected by climate change.

Both countries share a common interest in encouraging sustainable development and mitigating the negative impact of climate change. “The government of Guyana is pleased with Japan’s Caribbean climate change partnership initiative which is fashioned to strengthen the capacity of 8 CARICOM countries including Guyana”, Prime Minister Nagamootoo noted.

The Non-Resident Ambassador of Japan to Guyana said his government is pleased to work alongside the Guyanese administration and to continue the preservation of forestry associations.

Also present at the event was Minister of State, Joseph Harmon who is acting in the capacity of Minister of Foreign Affairs, among other Ministers and dignitaries.

The Honorary Consul General of Japan Kashir Khan was also reinstated at the event. Khan was appointed Honorary Consul General of Japan in 2012.

By: Zanneel Williams