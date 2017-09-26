Latest update September 26th, 2017 6:48 PM

Guyana looks forward to successful resolution of controversy with Venezuela, will remain committed to UN process

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 26, 2017President David Granger has reiterated his Government’s commitment to the course of action outlined by former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Mr. Ban Ki-moon regarding the Guyana-Venezuela controversy. He made this clear during his meeting with incumbent Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres on Monday.

President David Granger exchanges a handshake with the United Nations Secretary General, Mr. António Guterres.

In a special interview in New York earlier today, the President said that the engagement with Mr. Guterres offered an opportunity to seek clarification and to be updated on the progress that has been made thus far.Yesterday’s meeting was largely what you will call a situational report and a commitment on the part of Guyana to remain engaged…We will continue to exchange views with the intention of bringing this matter to a successful closure,” President Granger said.

Before demitting Office last year, the former Secretary-General in his assessment on the way forward, declared that the matter will be referred to the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) if significant progress is not made by the end of 2017. Moreover, Guyana has been co-operating fully with the Secretary-General’s Personal Representative, Norwegian Diplomat, Mr. Dag Nylander, who has been working closely with the Guyanese and Venezuelan Governments.

In his address to world leaders at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Granger explained that Guyana remains imperilled as a result of Venezuela’s claims to its territory. “Guyana warns the world, through this Assembly, that peace will be at stake in our Region if justice does not become ascendant, not only within Venezuela, but also in respect to its border controversy with Guyana,” he said to the Assembly.

