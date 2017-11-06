Guyana Medical Mission annual outreach commences in Berbice

DPI, Guyana, Monday, November 6, 2017

More than a dozen healthcare professionals attached to the Caribbean Medical Mission (CMM) arrived in Guyana on November 3, to conduct a week of medical outreaches.

The programme which commenced on Sunday, November 05, was hosted at the Fyrish Village Health Center on the Corentyne and saw over 200 persons from Fyrish and surrounding communities being treated for diabetes, kidney disease, and arthritis. Persons also received blood pressure, cholesterol, and eye testing. The team also provided three months’ worth of free medications for their patients.

The group of 30 health professionals from the Guyana Medical Mission in conjunction with the Caribbean Medical Mission, includes 17 doctors along with 13 professional nurses.

The Director of Regional Health Services Region six (East Berbice Corentyne) Jevaughn Andrew Stephen noted expressed his satisfaction that the Guyana Medical Mission has chosen to give their services free of cost to Guyanese.

Stephen said all three of the region’s medical theaters are functioning and can accommodate the approximately 75 surgeries scheduled to be conducted by the professional surgeons attached to the medical mission.

The Caribbean Medical Mission was founded in 1996 by six physicians and three nurses, with the aim of treating underprivileged people in the Caribbean. They have made several trips to Guyana over the past decade.

According to the head of the Guyana Medical Mission, Dr. James Cort, although the group was established in 2005, they began work in early 2007 and ever since, have been visiting Guyana twice a year to conduct medical outreaches.

The Mission’s spokesperson Sharon London, who is also a nurse attached to the Medical Mission, disclosed that this year’s outreach is expected to provide services to six communities in Guyana. They will be visiting Liverpool on the Corentyne, Belladrum on the West Coast of Berbice, Mahaica, Buxton, and Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara.

Last year the Medical Mission attended to approximately 3,500 patients and previously conducted 800 successful surgeries.

By: Tanuja Raikha