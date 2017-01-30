Guyana Medical Mission donates medical equipment to the GPHC

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, January 30, 2017

The Guyana Medical Mission (GMM) today donated three patient monitors and a defibrillator to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Accident and Emergency Unit.

In brief remarks during the handing over ceremony, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence expressed her gratitude for the medical equipment donated and hopes that there is a, “continued collaboration as we together strive to impact and achieve the desirable outcomes in the delivery of healthcare to all Guyanese from the cradle right through to the grave”.

hat while the Government continues to prioritise and mandate healthcare, the Guyana Medical Mission has made a difference in the quality of health care provided.

“The Ministry of Public Health wants to mandate priority and prioritise the provision and delivery of primary healthcare to all the citizens of Guyana,” the Public Health Minister added.

Minster Lawrence highlighted that a number of persons have benefitted from the Guyana Medical Mission’s annual medical mission visits to Guyana by responding to their medical needs and providing free medical care including surgical interventions.

Dr. Balram Doodnauth, Head of the Accident and Emergency Unit acting pointed out that the donation will, “impact the staff and the overall outcome of GPHC and more so the care given to our nation”.

Representative of Guyana Medical Mission, Clinton Williams noted that the items given are a part of a larger donation to the GPHC which consists of one Electrocardiogram (EKG) machine, one defibrillator and 20 pulse oximeters which were recently donated.

The Guyana Medical Missionrepresentative highlighted that most of the mission’s work is done at the New Amsterdam Hospital which is spread throughout the country like Fryish and Manchester in Region Six, Belladrum and Baiabu in Region Five, Buxton, Enmore and Mahaica in Region Four.

Williams said that the group intends to continue to serve the Guyanese people as well working more closely with the administrators of GPHC and New Amsterdam Hospitals, however the group will, “not only facilitate the provision of clinical, surgical and other specialist interventions but also much needed critical and medical supplies and equipment to advance the Guyanese health care system in the whole”.

The Guyana Medical Mission (CMM) is a group of dedicated medical professionals who venture to the Caribbean each year to bring healthcare to the people of the Caribbean. It was founded in 1996 by a group of six physicians and three nurses. This non-profit, volunteer organization treats the under-privileged people of the Caribbean.

By: Neola Damon