Guyana National Co-operative Union resuscitated

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, February 02, 2017

The Interim Management Committee of the Guyana National Co-operative Union Limited (GNCUL) has been established.

The Committee met yesterday at the Ministry of Social Protection, Department of Labour in the presence of Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, Consultant to the Labour Department, Francis Carryl and Committee members.

Chairman of the Committee, Derrick Cummings, told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the mandate of the Committee is as follows:

To prepare a new structure for the GNCUL that would aid in the resuscitation of the co-operative movement in Guyana.

Embark on a membership campaign with the view of resuscitating all regional unions for the GNCUL.

Advance the promotion of new co-operative societies of all types and the resuscitation of existing ones that can be viable.

Prepare a three year strategic plan for the overall development of the GNCUL.

Work together with the Department of Co-operatives to ensure all Committee of Management members receive training in co-operatives and the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2009.

To organise the production of stationery to supply all co-operative societies.

Financial position of the Union through auditing and

Engage in all other activities that would aid in the achievement of this mandate.

The chairman pointed out that the Committee is made up of members from the Ministry of Social Protection, Police Co-operative, Guyana Teachers Union and other public and private sector agencies.

$24M was allocated in the 2017 National Budget to be invested in the Guyana National Cooperative Union Limited.

Last year, Minister Scott conducted an examination in to the functional status of co-operative societies. That analysis revealed that of 1268 societies on the register just about 8 per cent were functioning in an accountable manner.

The Minister said he discovered that some of the issues that plagued co-operatives were the lack of accountability and transparency “but we have put in place measures which will make any such delinquent behaviour difficult to nurture and develop,” Scott had said.

The committee will hold its first meeting on February 07, 2017 to discuss the way forward.

By: Ranetta La Fleur